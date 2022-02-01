The total precipitation of 3.68 inches from rain and melted snow was 0.82 inches above normal. The monthly snowfall of 12.3 inches was the highest since 2016 and the fourth-most since 1990.
Although the month was the coldest Washington has experienced in quite some time, some warmer breaks did occur, including the balmy 60s on New Year’s weekend. Here is how the month progressed overall:
Our coldest weather occurred from about the middle of January to the end of the month. On Jan. 15, D.C.’s temperature dipped below 22 degrees for the first time in nearly three years, ending a record-long streak of mild minimum temperatures. The mercury fell to 20 degrees that day and dipped into the teens on four occasions after that.
Here are the extremes for Washington’s January weather:
Several records were set at area reporting stations in January:
Jan. 1:
- Washington set a record-high minimum temperature of 53 degrees, surpassing 51 from 1876.
- Baltimore set a record-high minimum of 51 degrees, surpassing 50 from 1876.
- Dulles set a record-high minimum of 56 degrees, surpassing 50 from 1966.
Jan. 3:
- Washington set a snowfall record of 6.9 inches surpassing 2.4 inches from 1988.
- Baltimore set a snowfall record of 6.8 inches, surpassing 1.6 inches from 1988.
- Dulles set a snowfall record of 3.9 inches, surpassing 0.9 inches from 1989.
Jan. 16:
- Washington set a snowfall record of 2.6 inches, surpassing 2.2 inches from 1959.
- Dulles tied 1965′s snowfall record of 2.3 inches. Its record 1.12 inches of rain and melted snow surpassed 0.64 inches from 1991.
The weather pattern
January featured a high-pressure zone along the West Coast and low pressure in eastern Canada around the Hudson Bay. The resulting circulation drew down frequent bursts of cold air from Canada into the eastern United States.
The flip from a super-warm December to a cold January was unusual. The last time a top-10 warm December reversed to a colder-than-normal January in the United States was 37 years ago, also amid La Niña conditions.
How was our forecast for January?
On the heels of our second-warmest December on record, the January forecast was challenging, but at least we saw evidence of the shift at the end of the month when we released our January outlook.
“January should bring colder weather and snow chances to the D.C. area,” we presciently wrote. However, our projected average temperature range of 36.5 to 38.5 degrees was too high compared with the actual value of 34.6 degrees.
Our precipitation projection of 2.5 to 3.5 inches was close, but a little below the actual precipitation of 3.68 inches. For snow, we correctly predicted that it would be snowier than the past few years, with 3 to 6 inches, but the actual total of 12.3 inches was more than double the high end of our forecast range. Overall, we’d grade our January outlook a B or B-minus.