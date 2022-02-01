This is not to say we should rule out any icy precipitation in the region Friday. It’s plausible that some of our colder areas, especially well north and west of the Beltway, see temperatures fall to near freezing amid the rain. This could cause a light glaze of ice on trees. But freezing rain during the daylight hours has a very hard time making roads icy unless temperatures fall into the 20s; the exception can be on bridges, ramps and overpasses.