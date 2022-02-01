Ice on Friday?
Yes, the American (GFS) model has for a few days presented a scenario in which temperatures near 50 degrees Thursday evening suddenly drop below freezing Friday morning turning rain to a hazardous sheet of ice. But consider:
1. No other model supports this extreme scenario.
2. Experience indicates such a scenario is improbable. “Usually, the cold air lags the front enough in these type of cases to spare the region from serious icing,” said Wes Junker, Capital Weather Gang’s winter weather expert.
3. This winter, the American model has repeatedly shown its bias of dropping temperatures too quickly when a cold front comes through. Remember when we were supposed to get a burst of snow Jan. 20, and it just rained? The model was one of the leading offenders in cooling temperatures too fast.
4. The model has itself backed off some in its forecast for how quickly temperatures will fall. On Monday, it predicted temperatures at 7 a.m. Friday would be 32 degrees in Washington. Now it projects a temperature of 35 degrees at that time.
This is not to say we should rule out any icy precipitation in the region Friday. It’s plausible that some of our colder areas, especially well north and west of the Beltway, see temperatures fall to near freezing amid the rain. This could cause a light glaze of ice on trees. But freezing rain during the daylight hours has a very hard time making roads icy unless temperatures fall into the 20s; the exception can be on bridges, ramps and overpasses.
The areas that could be concerned about iciness are toward Interstate 81 and northern Maryland, where temperatures will fall first and fastest. There temperatures dipping into the 20s early Friday amid the icy precipitation could cause problems.
To be sure, the situation bears watching, and some light mixed precipitation could well fall in the region, but we’re not concerned about the potential for major disruptions in the close-in D.C. area at the moment.
Snow on Sunday and Monday?
The chance of snow Sunday into Monday is grabbing even more attention than Friday’s potential ice. Again, the American (GFS) model is the source of the hype, as its latest projection for Sunday showed 10 to 18 inches of snow.
But we doubt it, seriously.
“The majority of the other computer modeling systems and their simulations keep the storm suppressed to our south,” Junker said. “The GFS is a long shot.”
As the potential storm is still five to six days away, the forecast will take a few more days to come into better focus.
“Right now the most likely scenario is for the storm to miss us to the south,” Junker said.