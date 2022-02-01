“Plan now for prolonged hazardous winter weather conditions and disrupted travel,” wrote the National Weather Service.
A foot or more of snow is likely in parts of the Midwest, Ohio Valley and southern Great Lakes, while blizzard conditions are expected in the storm’s wake across the Northern Plains. Parts of northern Indiana could see record snowfall.
Areas that receive icing will probably see scattered to widespread power outages and tree damage, with travel becoming perilous. The zone from Arkansas to southern Ohio is particularly at risk.
“Travel could be nearly impossible and should be avoided unless absolutely necessary,” wrote the National Weather Service in Paducah, Ky.
Behind the system, temperatures will drop 20 to 30 degrees below average, marking the arrival of some of the coldest air of the season. Wind chill advisories are in effect across the Upper Midwest and Northern Tier, where it could feel like it’s minus-35.
The setup
In tracking the system, there are four main ingredients to watch. The first is a stalled cold front that by Thursday will stretch from near Shreveport, La., to near Nashville up the Appalachians toward Burlington, Vt.
Chilly air will surge southeast behind the front, reinforced by Arctic high pressure over the Dakotas dropping down from Saskatchewan and Alberta.
Meanwhile, a developing zone of low pressure over the southern Plains and Deep South on will flank a high-pressure zone to the north and west. The flow of air between the two pressure systems will draw in vast amounts of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. That moisture will ride up and over a shallow dome of cold air hugging the ground behind the cold front in a process called “overrunning.”
With above-freezing temperatures atop the shallow layer of cold, precipitation will fall as liquid before freezing on contact with the ground. Dangerous ice storm conditions are possible from near Dallas and eastern Oklahoma northeast through central and northern Arkansas into western Tennessee, much of Kentucky and southern Ohio from Wednesday into Thursday.
Farther to the north, a deeper entrenchment of cold air will support mostly snow. Recent model runs have been shifting their simulated snowfall swath a touch to the northeast, indicating a greater likelihood that Chicago, Detroit, Toledo and Cleveland could see appreciable accumulations. In the heart of the band over Illinois and Indiana, up to 18 inches could fall.
Where to expect dangerous ice
At a glance: The zone affected by icing will mark the “sweet spot” where mid-level temperatures are warm but surface temperatures are below 32 degrees. That will occur near and just northwest of the surface cold front. While the zone of icing should be only 50 to 100 miles wide, it will span a lengthy distance.
Timing: Light icing will first begin in central and eastern Missouri and west-central Illinois in the wee hours of Wednesday morning before expanding to occupy much of Indiana and perhaps western Ohio. Areas near Interstate 20 in north Texas up to the Red River, including Dallas, could come into play too when colder air filters into the region on Wednesday evening. From there, the heaviest icing will get underway northeast into Arkansas and into western Tennessee and northern Kentucky along the Ohio River, where some of the most serious icing is possible, with a glaze up to half an inch thick. The West Virginia-Ohio border may see moderate icing Thursday, as well, with a chance that freezing rain enters Pennsylvania and parts of the interior Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Friday.
Cities and totals: The heaviest ice accumulation, which will spur significant impacts and bring down tree limbs and power lines, are likely from Arkansas to western Tennessee and into Kentucky.
- Light glaze: Austin, Dallas, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio
- Moderate icing: Paris, Tex.; Clarksville, Tenn.; Louisville and Mayfield, Ky;, Morgantown, W.Va.
- Significant ice storm: Little Rock to Memphis along Interstate 40; Lexington, Ky.; and Cincinnati
Where heavy snow is likely
At a glance: Snow will fall to the northwest of any sleet or freezing rain where moisture aloft falls into a thicker layer of cold air. That will permit snowflakes to form in the mid-levels of the atmosphere and survive all the way to the ground, where chilly temperatures will foster speedy accumulation.
Timing: Snow will develop Tuesday night in northern Missouri, northern Kansas and northern Illinois. The snow will become moderate at times, with inch-per-hour snowfall rates reaching into northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan, as well. The snow will be part of a long-duration event, extending through Thursday in some spots as waves of moisture ride along the front. It’s increasingly likely that the snow may enter the Northeast by Friday, including some areas in New England hard hit by last Saturday’s blizzard.
Cities and totals:
- A dusting to an inch or two: Fort Worth; Union City, Tenn.; Lexington, Ky.; and Pittsburgh
- Several inches: Abilene, Tex.; Wichita and Dodge City, Kan.; and Wheeling, W.Va.
- 6 to 12 inches: Fayetteville, Ark., Tulsa, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Rochester, N.Y., and Burlington, Vt.
- A foot or more “jackpot” zone: St. Louis, Indianapolis, Toledo
Note that the transition zone between snow and mixed precipitation will be sharp. Shifts in the storm track could bring more or less snow and ice to particular areas, and the forecast will be refined as the storm develops.
Jason Samenow contributed to this report.