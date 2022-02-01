Timing: Light icing will first begin in central and eastern Missouri and west-central Illinois in the wee hours of Wednesday morning before expanding to occupy much of Indiana and perhaps western Ohio. Areas near Interstate 20 in north Texas up to the Red River, including Dallas, could come into play too when colder air filters into the region on Wednesday evening. From there, the heaviest icing will get underway northeast into Arkansas and into western Tennessee and northern Kentucky along the Ohio River, where some of the most serious icing is possible, with a glaze up to half an inch thick. The West Virginia-Ohio border may see moderate icing Thursday, as well, with a chance that freezing rain enters Pennsylvania and parts of the interior Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Friday.