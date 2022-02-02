“As the West moves into the second half of its winter wet season, a return to stormy weather will be needed to sustain the drought improvement that occurred during October and December,” said last week’s U.S. Drought Monitor report.
The turnaround in snow fortunes has been stark. With little to no snow accumulation in California in January, statewide snowpack is now below average at 92 percent of normal, after beginning the month at 154 percent of normal.
“We still have about two more months to build up our snowpack, but we all need to be prepared for a third dry year,” Sean de Guzman of the California Department of Water Resources said Tuesday at a monthly winter snow survey in the Central Sierra.
A prime example is the ultra-snowy Mammoth Mountain in the central Sierra Nevada. It went from 161 inches of snow in December, the second most on record for that month, to zero in January, the least on record for that month. Its snowfall to date of 190.8 inches is close to the Feb. 1 average (202 inches), but the lack of snow is January puts Mammoth in danger of falling below average in the coming weeks.
It’s a similar story at Soda Springs near Tahoe. In December, a record-breaking 214 inches was measured at the Berkeley Snow Lab there. In January, 10 inches of snow fell during the first week, and then the snow stopped.
Beyond California, other places also experienced this remarkable flip from feast to famine, including:
- Crested Butte, Colo.: 99.5 inches in Dec., 14.8 inches in Jan.
- Daggett Pass, Nev.: 106.5 inches in Dec., 0 inches in Jan.
- Crater Lake National Park Service Headquarters, Ore.: 150.7 inches in Dec., 34.7 inches in Jan.
- Alta, Utah: 106.6 inches in Dec., 23.4 inches in Jan.
- Rainier Paradise RS, Wash.: 140.5 inches in Dec., 12.6 inches in Jan.
This abrupt change in snow is just one of recent weather whiplash episodes in California. Extreme precipitation in October and December was been interrupted by intense dry spells in November as well as January.
Those wild swings are consistent with climate model simulations that find increasingly volatile month-to-month variations, as well as abrupt shifts from severely dry years to extremely wet years, as the water cycle intensifies with climate warming due to rising greenhouse gases. Increased variability has also been documented in the observed record in California.
“We’ve gotten record dry but also some record wet sprinkled in there,” said Daniel Swain a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, referring to the past several years. “In part this increase in precipitation whiplash in California is happening because there are both more periods with no rain and more periods with heavy rain.”
A stubborn ridge controlling western climate
The culprit behind the November and January dry spells is a persistent ridge of high pressure in the North Pacific, which is diverting moisture-rich storms away from California and much of the West. Such a pattern was present during 2020 and 2021 as the current drought developed, and it was out in force during the 2013-16 drought years.
“It’s a familiar pattern because we’ve seen it a lot in recent years,” Swain said.
Swain and his colleagues found an increasing trend of such persistent ridging near the West. The ridging, which is associated with a dip in the jet stream and cooler temperatures in the Eastern United States, was much more likely to occur with rising greenhouse gas concentrations.
The pattern may be linked to climate change via warming of the western tropical Pacific, combined with cooler temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific. Loss of Arctic sea ice may also play a role in forcing these circulation changes, though that is an area of active research.
This December, that blocking high shifted far enough west to allow storms to track into California along an amplified jet stream from the north, according to Alex Tardy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego. But in January, as in November, it shifted east again, leaving California on the dry, windy side of the jet stream.
Winter fire danger in California
Although weather models hinted that February might see a return to wet conditions, the jet stream is instead diving further inland, bringing a continuation of warm, dry and often windy weather for both Northern and Southern California.
“We just stay locked in this pattern until further notice,” Tardy said. “We are going to be talking about multiple Santa Ana wind events over the next ten to twelve days.”
The lack of recent rain, combined with repeated winds and warmer temperatures, has caused a sharp and steady rise in fire danger in the state. On Jan. 21, the Colorado Fire near Big Sur, Calif., spread rapidly under strong offshore winds despite the area having received more than 25 inches of rain from October through December.
“It’s really hard to get dry conditions in middle or late January — we had it last year and we have it again this year,” Tardy said. “The fact that we are drying out as rapidly as we are and it’s only February 1 is definitely concerning.”
Even though forecasts are not yet indicating a return to wet conditions, all hope for the water year has not been lost.
“The rainy season is not over yet, so it’s too early to call it a dry year,” said Ellen Hanak, director of the Public Policy Institute of California’s Water Policy Center. She noted that most of the state’s precipitation falls in just a few major storms each year, which could still arrive in late February or March.
“It was super helpful to have those big storms in the early part of the rainy season, without which we’d be in a much more worrisome situation,” she said.