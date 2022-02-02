A prime example is the ultra-snowy Mammoth Mountain in the central Sierra Nevada. It went from 161 inches of snow in December, the second most on record for that month, to zero in January, the least on record for that month. Its snowfall to date of 190.8 inches is close to the Feb. 1 average (202 inches), but the lack of snow is January puts Mammoth in danger of falling below average in the coming weeks.