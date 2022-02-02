Today (Wednesday): Some patchy fog is possible this morning. That could mean patchy freezing drizzle with a few slick spots early this morning as temperatures start in the mid-20s to near 30. Otherwise we may eventually see a few glimpses of sun through mostly to partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs reach the 40s to near 50 with a light wind from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds thicken heading into the evening and, while we should stay dry for a time, scattered showers are likely to develop after 11 p.m. or so. Overnight lows only drop to the upper 30s to near 40 with a light wind from the south. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Skies remain cloudy and we should see occasional showers, as temperatures rise back through the 40s to near 50 with light winds continuing from the south. If winds pick up from the south early enough, then afternoon temperatures could surpass 50 degrees. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Winds should indeed pick up from the south by evening, sending temperatures into the 50s during the evening into the overnight hours. And yes, skies remain cloudy with scattered evening showers, and then rain likely overnight. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Rain is likely Friday morning and could last into the afternoon. Meanwhile colder air moves in as winds increase from the north-northwest. As temperatures fall back through the 40s and into the 30s early in the day, the rain could mix with sleet, snow and freezing rain mainly north and west of D.C. As of now, little or no accumulation is expected in the metro area. Precipitation should move out by late afternoon or evening. Confidence: Low-Medium
Skies at least partially clear Friday night with chilly lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Breezy winds from the northwest could drop wind chills in some spots to the single digits. Confidence: Medium-High
Saturday sees mostly sunny skies, but with very cold highs in the 30s and a lingering breezy chill. Saturday night lows dip down to the upper teens and low 20s again with a diminishing wind. Confidence: Medium-High
Most models show a storm on Sunday staying south of our area. But we’ll keep a small chance of snow, especially south and east of D.C., until the storm track becomes more certain. Temperatures remain on the chilly side with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Confidence: Low-Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
2/10 (→): Odds are a Sunday storm stays to the south, but any trend to the north could put some snow back in play.