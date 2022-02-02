Rain is likely Friday morning and could last into the afternoon. Meanwhile colder air moves in as winds increase from the north-northwest. As temperatures fall back through the 40s and into the 30s early in the day, the rain could mix with sleet, snow and freezing rain mainly north and west of D.C. As of now, little or no accumulation is expected in the metro area. Precipitation should move out by late afternoon or evening. Confidence: Low-Medium