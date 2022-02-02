Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: A few showers are possible as soon as this evening as clouds thicken. Rain will become likely and could turn steadier late night and toward dawn, with totals of about a tenth to a quarter inch a likely outcome. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will be out of the south around 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Showers or periods of rain seem a good bet in the morning, although perhaps to a lesser extent than overnight. While rain is possible through the day, I think there will be something of a lull much of the afternoon and maybe into the evening. Another round of heavier stuff will arrive at night. Winds will be out of the south around 10 mph.
Winter weather? You might say no news is good news, at least if you want more of a break from wintry weather. As noted on our Twitter feed this afternoon, the outlook for Friday is wet, and the phantom snow threat Sunday into Monday looks to be just that. We’ll keep watching, though.
