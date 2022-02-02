Freezing rain was falling in northeast Oklahoma and southern Missouri at daylight Wednesday, with sleet to the north. After an initial pulse of moisture shifts into the Midwest, a second, more vigorous disturbance will ride along the front as if on rail tracks late Wednesday. That will drop moderate rainfall into a subfreezing air mass banked in northern Texas. Freezing rain will occur between San Angelo and north of Dallas-Fort Worth near the Red River by Wednesday evening.