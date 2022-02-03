The storm could rank as one of the five costliest disasters in the nation’s history, according to hurricane scientist Jeff Masters.
The biggest threats from Batsirai are widespread rains between 8 and 16 inches. Antsirabe, the nation’s third-largest city, with a population of 250,000, could receive more than 10 inches of rain. The rains, however, will miss much of the drought-stricken areas in the south. Storm surge and winds also could damage the coast.
In preparation for the storm, schools in Madagascar will be closed Friday. Residents near the ocean and in low-lying areas also are being advised to leave. The capital city, Antananarivo, also could experience flooding.
As Batsirai takes aim at the island, the region is still reeling from Tropical Cyclone Ana, which hit the island about two weeks ago. The storm claimed at least 48 lives in Madagascar and destroyed hundreds to thousands of structures, including schools and homes.
Tropical Storm Ana kills more than 70 in Madagascar, Malawi and Mozambique, leaving thousands stranded
As of Thursday morning, Batsirai was a weak Category 4 equivalent, according to an update from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC). Winds have diminished from 150 mph at peak on Wednesday to 130 mph today. Additional slow weakening is likely as the storm moves west.
Spinning about 100 miles north of Réunion Island, Batsirai has been nearly stalled over the past day. It has delivered battering waves and drenched the island, which is known to be one of the rainiest places on Earth. The JTWC advisory noted wave heights reached up to 52 feet near the center of the storm.
The slow movement is helping to push deeper, cooler ocean water to the surface in a process known as upwelling. Since tropical cyclones feed off warm water, these slowdowns can lead to weakening.
The storm also has been ingesting dry air, which disturbs the balance of convection around its center and further weakens it.
Radar data shows the storm has undergone at least one eyewall replacement. During eyewall replacement, a larger eye tends to form around the original before cutting it off. A storm often will complete the cycle in a somewhat weakened state. But eyewall replacement cycles ultimately can lead to a storm with a larger wind field, meaning more areas are affected with the worst it has to offer.
As communities prepare for Batsirai, the land remains saturated from Tropical Cyclone Ana, which struck and flooded the northern half of Madagascar on Jan. 22. It later went on to swamp parts of Mozambique and Malawi. Raging rivers, lowland floods and numerous landslides were responsible for most of the storm’s 80 deaths across the countries.
Madagascar has experienced many tropical cyclones during its history, especially around this time of year. A database maintained by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows 366 of them striking or passing close since the early 1900s. Stronger storms have been common in the Indian Ocean, as in other basins, in recent decades.
According to NOAA’s database, the last major tropical cyclone to hit Madagascar was Category 2 Ava in January 2018. Category 4 Enawo was the last storm of Category 4 strength to do so, and it struck in 2017.
Before the latest salvo of storms, Madagascar was dealing with its worst drought in decades, particularly in the south, leading to severe famine in parts of the island nation. It sits in a region facing significant threats from climate change more broadly.