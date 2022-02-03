Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Rounds of showers or steadier rain will move through this evening. Patchy fog may also develop, and it could be thick in spots as warm air moves in over cold ground. The steadiest rain may be centered north and west much of the night, as the cold front slowly slides eastward. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts near 35 mph as the front arrives. Temperatures rise through the 50s into morning.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Friday): The cold front should pass near and shortly after sunrise. Winds will probably shift to the northwest as cooler air dumps in. A period of steadier rain may persist into the midday, behind the front. By afternoon, precipitation will be mainly shifting east of Interstate 95, but it may linger nearer to the Chesapeake Bay. Rain may end as some mixed precipitation, with some minor icing risk farther north across northern Maryland.
Temperatures should fall through the day, with highs in the morning. We’re talking mid- to upper 50s or so in the predawn to near 40 by early afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.
See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Find the front: On Friday morning we could wake up to the warmest local temperatures since the beginning of January. If so, don’t get used to it. A cold front is on the way. It’s no slouch of a front, either. Temperatures may fall 20 to 25 degrees during the day. When you add in gusty northwest winds, we’re looking at readings that feel 30 degrees chillier or more in the afternoon.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.