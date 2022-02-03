Tomorrow (Friday): Mild temperatures (low 50s) should greet early risers, but brisk winds from the northwest bring a sharp drop in temperatures into the 30s. The rain may mix with or change to freezing rain and/or sleet especially in colder areas north and west of the Beltway as the morning wears on, but road temperatures will probably be too warm for accumulation. The precipitation should taper off during the midafternoon. Confidence: Medium-High