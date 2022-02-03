Today (Thursday): Showers should be plentiful in the morning. The rain may pause for a time in the afternoon but keep rain gear close at hand. Highs are mainly in the low to mid-50s with a moderate south wind. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Showers are still spotty in the evening but pick up again after midnight and could be heavy at times. By the time the rain ends Friday, much of the area should end up with an inch or better. Temperatures are steady through the night thanks to gusty south winds. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Friday): Mild temperatures (low 50s) should greet early risers, but brisk winds from the northwest bring a sharp drop in temperatures into the 30s. The rain may mix with or change to freezing rain and/or sleet especially in colder areas north and west of the Beltway as the morning wears on, but road temperatures will probably be too warm for accumulation. The precipitation should taper off during the midafternoon. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Northwest winds continue to push wintry cold into the area. A few snow flurries can’t be ruled out but skies try to partially clear. Lows drop to the upper teens to low 20s, cold enough that any lingering wet areas may freeze. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Saturday has plenty of sunshine, but the Arctic cold is in place, with highs only in the upper 20s to low 30s. Brisk north breezes will make it feel even colder. Winds calm by evening and, under clear skies, lows drop to the mid- to upper teens. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunshine on Sunday does a little better, with highs inching up to the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnight lows slip to the low to mid-20s. Confidence: Medium
Skies remain mostly sunny on Monday, with highs getting back to at least seasonable levels of low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
1/10 (↓): Just a remote chance of flakes on Friday, and the Sunday storm keeps fading farther south.