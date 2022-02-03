Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Wednesday that “no one can guarantee” there won’t be power outages as frigid weather hit the state in what the first significant test of the state’s power grid a year after a historic freeze killed hundreds of residents and left millions without power for days.
Although Abbott said in November that he “can guarantee the lights will stay on” in the state the next time severe winter weather rolled through, the governor cautioned Tuesday that he could not promise that “load shed” events would not unfold this week. A load shed occurs when electricity demand above available supply results in rolling blackouts to keep the state power grid from collapsing. Load-shedding happened on a large scale in the state last year.
The National Weather Service (NWS) on Thursday said a “damaging ice storm” making its way from eastern Arkansas to western Kentucky would “likely result in power outages, tree damage, and dangerous travel conditions” as heavy ice was expected to accumulate between Texas and southern Ohio.
The agency warned of “hazardous road conditions” throughout the affected areas, which it said would likely see “well below average” temperatures “for at least the next couple of days.”
Parts of Mississippi and the Great Plains could record temperatures 20 to 40 degrees below average, NWS said.
It called the storm “large, prolonged, and significant.”
Thousands were also without power in Pennsylvania and New York Thursday as the Weather Service said that “a strong cold front extending from the Lower Great Lakes to the Southern Plains will move off of the East Coast by Friday evening.”
That cold front, it said, will “continue to produce a large, prolonged significant winter storm that impacts much of the central and Northeast U.S., bringing a variety of winter weather hazards, including heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain.”
Timothy Bella and Paulina Firozi contributed to this story.