Through Tonight: Some pesky showers may linger into the evening, although they are on a downswing overall. Some rain could change over to sleet briefly before ending. Most of the overnight will be dry, with clouds breaking, but a passing snow shower will be possible until the predawn. As temperatures drop below freezing late tonight, watch out for any lingering wet spots that could turn icy. Lows will range across the 20s. Northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph will keep it feeling more like the teens.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Clouds could linger until right around sunrise. Otherwise, we’ll have more and more sun until it’s basically totally sunny. Highs will range from near 30 to the mid-30s. Winds will be out of the northwest around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts near 35 mph in the midday and early afternoon.
Sunday: Coming off crisp lows in the teens to low 20s, lots of sunshine will help readings rise to the upper 30s to near 40. Winds will be lighter, blowing around 5 to 10 mph.
Soaked: Today was one of the wettest days in months, and the two-day total in Washington is the most since late October. Totals since Thursday range from about half an inch to 1.5 inches or so. The heaviest activity was focused in the immediate D.C. area.
Through 4 p.m. today, including Thursday, D.C. picked up 1.56 inches, with Dulles at 1.26 inches and BWI at 1.26 inches. Other high totals in the area include 1.55 inches in Manassas and 1.42 inches in Gaithersburg. While most of the rain is done, a few hundredths of an inch may be added to these numbers.
