Today (Friday): Remarkably mild temperatures, perhaps near 60 degrees, may start the day for early risers. Some fog may be around, as well. As the front passes, temperatures quickly fall toward the mid-30s to around 40 by late afternoon. The resurgent Arctic air rides in on west-northwesterly winds gusting near 25 mph at times. Precipitation should end during the afternoon. We may see a bit of a mix to end, but it should be too mild and too little to matter. Confidence: Medium-High