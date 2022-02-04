Express forecast
- Today: Rain, possibly ending with wintry mix. Highs: Near 60 falling into 30s.
- Tonight: Clouds depart. Windy. Lows: Around 20 to mid-20s.
- Tomorrow: Breezy and sunny. Highs: Near 30.
- Sunday: Sunny and calmer. Highs: Mid-30s to near 40.
Forecast in detail
We quickly flip from early and fleeting warmth today to wind chills bottoming out in the teens tomorrow morning. At least the weekend looks sunny and dry, with Sunday being decent for outdoor plans as winds ease and temperatures eye the 40-degree mark or perhaps higher in some spots. It also looks like we get back toward average temperatures next workweek.
Today (Friday): Remarkably mild temperatures, perhaps near 60 degrees, may start the day for early risers. Some fog may be around, as well. As the front passes, temperatures quickly fall toward the mid-30s to around 40 by late afternoon. The resurgent Arctic air rides in on west-northwesterly winds gusting near 25 mph at times. Precipitation should end during the afternoon. We may see a bit of a mix to end, but it should be too mild and too little to matter. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Precipitation should be out of here, although it may linger in southern Maryland. A couple snow flurries are possible. Temperatures continue to fall, thanks to northwesterly breezes continuing to gust around 25 mph. Wind chills near dawn are in the teens as low temperatures drop into the low to mid-20s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s sunny, but it may not feel like it’s helping mitigate the cold. Blustery Arctic air is in place and being continually reinforced by northwest winds gusting around 30 mph at times. Wind chills will probably stay in the teens all morning, when wind is expected to be the strongest. High temperatures on the thermometer may only top out around 30. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Winds should calm notably, and skies should stay clear. This clear, calm combination allows us to cool very effectively. Low temperatures may sink into the midteens to around 20 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday: Sunshine has more of a fighting chance than Saturday’s rays. Light south-southeast breezes and sunny skies should help warm us into at least the mid-30s in the cooler, higher elevations to near 40 in many areas along the I-95 corridor. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday night: Partly to mostly clear skies are expected. Low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-20s. Confidence: Medium
High temperatures in the 40s look likely on Monday and Tuesday, as sunshine tries to dominate over occasional clouds moving through. Tuesday could prove a bit breezier than Monday. Mid- to upper 40s are most likely as it appears now. A weak low pressure offshore could provide a slight rain or snow shower chance Monday night into Tuesday. We’ll flush out more precise temperature details and precipitation potential as we get closer. It may be nice to be back to average February temperatures! Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
1/10 (→): A tiny chance of seeing a dusting in a few spots late Friday. Anything else, early next week or beyond, remains aspirational.