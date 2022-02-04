The same storm system has been bringing frigid air and subzero wind chills in its wake, prompting wind chill advisories that blanket Texas and the southern Plains.
On the system’s warm side, flash flooding has accompanied tornadoes that tore through Alabama on Thursday afternoon, including a twister in the town of Sawyerville, about 30 miles southwest of Tuscaloosa, that killed one person and injured eight others — three critically. Athough tornado activity is not expected Friday, a few pockets of flooding remain possible in northwest Georgia.
Some of the worst icing on Thursday was in the Tennessee and Ohio valleys from eastern Arkansas into western Pennsylvania. Shelby County, home to Memphis, was among the hardest-hit areas; tracking website PowerOutage.Us reported mored than 120,000 outages as of Friday morning.
As much as half an inch of ice accumulated on tree limbs in Memphis, which snapped under its weight. MLGW, the local utility, said power restoration could “take days.” The ice in Memphis was also the cause of an accident involving 16 vehicles that injured six people, according to the Memphis Fire Department.
As many as 70,000 power outages were reported in Texas on Thursday with large parts of the state coated in ice and snow, including Austin and Dallas. But the number of outages dipped below 20,000 by Friday morning as the state’s power grid seemed to largely withstand the wintry blast.
Other states hard hit by outages as of early Friday included Kentucky (11,000 outages), West Virginia (30,000), Ohio (86,000), Pennsylvania (29,000) and New York (49,000) — all because of the icy mix of precipitation.
For a third straight day, the storm resulted in thousands of flight delays and cancellations. The tracking website FlightAware reported nearly 4,000 cancellations and more than 3,000 delays Friday.
The storm’s wrath is now focused on New England, the northern Appalachians and the Northeast, where heavy snow can be expected in parts of New York state, Vermont, New Hampshire and western Maine while a slushy slop is more likely to the south. An abrupt “flash freeze” will send temperatures plummeting on Friday night, causing any snowy sludge left on the roadways to harden.
The system clears the coast on Saturday, allowing temperatures 20 to 30 degrees lower to spill east in its wake.
Current conditions and the forecast
A mix of precipitation stretched from the South and Southeast all the way to Maine and Nova Scotia on Friday morning. Ahead of the front, temperatures remained mild but were set to fall 20 or more degrees in a matter of hours behind the front. A few thunderstorms remained along a broken squall line pushing through central Georgia.
The freezing line wove through central Pennsylvania mainly along and west of Interstate 81, along which freezing rain was imminent. Freezing rain will also occur in the Hudson Valley as cold air bleeds south, as well as in Massachusetts along the Mass Pike, on the New Hampshire seacoast and coastal Maine.
Snow was relegated to the northwest and was beginning to taper in intensity in New York. Vermont, the northern half of New Hampshire and northern Maine will see moderate snows that become light Friday evening before fading around sunset. Another 4 to 8 inches could fall before precipitation tapers.
In southern New England, the day began with temperatures in the 40s, but readings will decline as cold air pours in behind the front, which was moving through southeast Massachusetts around 9 a.m. Freezing rain will replace ordinary rain, followed by sleet and then snow. Winter weather advisories are in effect for Boston and surrounding areas.
Given the rain, pretreatment of the roads was impossible, meaning that whatever falls will probably become slick fast. A flash freeze Friday evening will convert any lingering slush into a dangerous rock-hard sheet of ice that will be difficult to remove and make for near-impossible travel.
Recap: Serious icing glazes Texas, Mid-South
Moderate to heavy freezing rain formed on the northwest side of a stalled cold front draped from the Texas-Louisiana border northeast through northern Kentucky and the Appalachians. That’s where moisture from the south “overran” a shallow lip of frigid air entrenched near the surface, allowing liquid rain to fall before freezing on contact with the ground.
Topping the charts with reported icing was Bonham, Tex., located northeast of Dallas near the Red River, or the Oklahoma border. Bonham had reported 0.75 inches of ice accumulation as of Thursday night. Although precipitation had ended there, it’s likely a number of other 0.75-inch reports will crop up during the coming hours off to the east in Arkansas and western Tennessee.
That’s where a widespread half-inch or more of glaze was reported, particularly in the Interstate 40 stretch from Little Rock to Memphis and within the Mississippi River Valley. A half-inch of ice accretion can add hundreds of pounds of weight to a single tree limb, often leading it to snap and bring down electrical lines.
Here’s a roundup of other reports from across the broader region:
- 0.5 inches, Mulberry, Ark.
- 0.5 inches, Talihina, Ok.
- 0.5 inches, Plano, Tex.
- 0.5 inches, San Angelo, Tex.
- 0.4 inches, McConnelsville, Ohio
- 0.38 inches, Honobia, Okla.
- 0.38 inches, Lewisburg, Miss.
- 0.38 inches, Benton, Ky.
- 0.35 inches, Newburg, Ind.
- 0.3 inches, Nesbit, Miss.
- 0.3 inches, Altamont, Ill.
- 0.25 inches, Preston, Mo.
Recap: Double-digit snow totals
Heavy snow fell farther to the north, where subfreezing temperatures were more stubborn in their occupation of a deeper layer of the atmosphere. That allowed precipitation to remain frozen with no concerns of melting and/or refreezing.
A swath of the Midwest picked up more than a foot of snow, but a strong northwest to southeast cutoff meant snowfall totals varied wildly over a short distance. Chicago’s Midway International Airport tallied 11 inches of snow, but O’Hare, barely a half-hour to the north, received half that, logging 5.6 inches. Valparaiso, the seat of Porter County, Ind., wound up with an impressive 13.5 inches.
The most snow to fall anywhere from this system was at the Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico, where the instigating ingredients that would later combine into a cross-country snowstorm dropped 37 inches. That was a prelude to what would occur farther east — with the heaviest totals in a stripe from central Illinois through northern Indiana, western New York and Vermont. Here’s an assortment of what fell across the eastern half of the Lower 48:
- 17 inches, Leiters Ford, Ind.
- 12 inches, Denver and Boulder, Colo.
- 12 inches, Peoria, Ill.
- 12 inches, Burlington, Vt.
- 10 inches, Stratton, Maine
- 10 inches, South Bend, Ind.
- 10 inches, Buffalo
- 8 to 12 inches, Springfield, Ill.
- 8 inches, Indianapolis
- 7 inches, Springfield, Mo.
- 7 inches, Detroit
- 6.5 inches, St. Louis
- 6.0 inches, Wichita, Kans.
- 5 inches, Oklahoma City
- 3.8 inches, Kansas City
- 1.5 inches, Dallas
Jason Samenow contributed to this article.