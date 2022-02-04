An opinion piece written by Vinay Menon for the Toronto Star, “Stop with the ‘bomb cyclones’ and the ‘thundersnow’ — the world is scary enough without alarmist weather words,” strikes a chord for many. Menon makes some thought-provoking points about our use of explosive-sounding weather terminology and argues that it essentially offers “no actionable insights” to people. There’s surely some truth to that, and it’s something meteorologists need to consider. To be fair, those actionable insights are almost always included in the forecast, but perhaps they too often get lost in the cloud of so much information.