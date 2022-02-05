Today (Saturday): If you’re up early, you might catch a couple snowflakes. A little disturbance passes early, but from mid-morning on we see lots of sun. Highs between 30 and the mid-30s are not the most comfortable, thanks to winds blowing around 15 mph out of the northwest. Gusts are near or past 30 mph, which keeps wind chills from getting past the 20s. Confidence: Medium-high