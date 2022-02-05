Today (Saturday): If you’re up early, you might catch a couple snowflakes. A little disturbance passes early, but from mid-morning on we see lots of sun. Highs between 30 and the mid-30s are not the most comfortable, thanks to winds blowing around 15 mph out of the northwest. Gusts are near or past 30 mph, which keeps wind chills from getting past the 20s. Confidence: Medium-high
Tonight: Winds die off and skies stay clear. A good recipe for a chilly one. And indeed, lows ranging from about 12 to 21 are indeed chilly. Winds are light and variable most of the night. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s a teeth-chattering start to the day, but the increasingly strong sun goes to work and sends temperatures toward the upper 30s or near 40 for highs. Any clouds are few. Winds are not much of a problem. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mainly clear conditions persist through most of the night. There could be some increase in high clouds by sunrise. Lows range across the 20s. Confidence: Medium-high
A look ahead
Monday’s looking mainly pleasant. Skies are probably largely sunny to start the day, but some high cloudiness may increase with time as a storm system tries to gather off the North Carolina coast. Temperatures reach the mid-40s or so for highs. We’ll need to watch that system into the night, as it could spread some light snow into parts of the Mid-Atlantic overnight. Confidence: Medium
Clouds and perhaps some snowflakes linger into early Tuesday morning with skies tending to clear through the day. Temperatures are pretty similar to Monday, perhaps slightly lower, but highs are mainly in the mid-40s again. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
1/10 (→): Eyeballing an early workweek storm. It seems both too mild and too far east, for now at least.