Two things come up the most when talking to folks at the signings — hurricanes and the Blizzard of ’78. I’m not sure when the day will come when people in Boston stop talking about the Blizzard of ’78, but it’s not anytime soon. It’s still etched in a lot of minds! Part of that is the immensity of the storm, but the other is just that it can’t really be replicated. It would be difficult to get caught off guard by a record-setting blizzard in the 2020s. They don’t just pop out of nowhere anymore, and if there’s a complaint, it’s that we talk about storms too far in advance rather than finding out when you leave the house in the morning!