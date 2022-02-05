Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Gusty winds will begin to subside after sunset, taking a bit of the chill out of the air. Skies will become mostly clear, setting the stage for another cold overnight period. Lows will fall into the upper teens outside the Beltway, and down to about 20-22º inside the Beltway and closer to the city.
Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s a chilly start and temperatures won’t really recover too much despite the ample sunshine. Still a pleasant winter day overall though, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 30s with little wind. A few clouds move in tomorrow night ahead of another cold period, though not as cold as tonight. Lows tomorrow should range from 22-26º.
