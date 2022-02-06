Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): Enjoy the sunshine. The morning is certainly chilly, as temperatures start in the teens and 20s. But sunny skies and a light breeze from the southeast help moderate the cold by afternoon. High temperatures should reach the upper 30s to around 40. Confidence: High
Tonight: A clear evening gives way to increasing overnight clouds. Evening temperatures fall back through the 30s. Temperatures don’t fall too much further overnight, with lows ranging from the low 30s in the typically colder suburbs to the upper 20s downtown and near larger bodies of water. Winds are very light or calm. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Monday): Skies are partly sunny, with a few snow flurries possible early, and then a light rain shower or two possible into the afternoon. We’ll be watching a storm system develop near the North Carolina coast, staying offshore it looks like, as it moves northward. High temperatures top out at least in the mid-40s. Upper 40s are in play, if we see more sun than currently expected. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: We’ll keep an eye on the storm system moving northward from North Carolina. Some brief light rain or snow is possible during the evening, especially south and east of D.C., where a dusting can’t be ruled out. Any precipitation should wane overnight as lows dip to the mid-20s to around 30. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Mostly sunny skies and milder air return for Tuesday and Wednesday. We may get closer to our average “February feels,” with high temperatures eyeing the mid-40s to around 50. Breezes could be around both days, though, creating a wind chill below what the thermometer reads. A couple of rain or snow showers are possible Wednesday night. Confidence: Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
1/10 (→): A snow flurry or snow shower possible here and there, and perhaps brief light snow Monday evening. Nothing seems likely to accumulate more than a dusting (if that) at this point.