*Potential winter hazards for parts of the area during Monday morning commute*

Special attention will need to be taken in areas along and east of Interstate 95 tomorrow morning, as a sneaky little disturbance may bring in a few light snow or freezing rain showers for a few hours. Most of us will be unaffected, but some roads may become a bit icy in areas that do see frozen precipitation. Thankfully, that will be the last we have to worry about anything frozen this week, with moderating temperatures and sunny skies in store from Tuesday onward.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Clouds will slowly build in through the overnight period, especially along and east of I-95. Temperatures will be cold, but not as cold as last night, with lows ranging from 25 to 30 degrees and really no wind at all.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): There is a slight (30 percent) chance of a few hours of light freezing rain or snow during the morning commute, specifically along I-95 and east of the Potomac and Anacostia. Any precipitation ends by noon, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures as highs top out in the low to mid-40s. Mostly cloudy with just a few sprinkles around tomorrow night, with lows ranging from 29 to 32 degrees.

See A. Camden Walker’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.