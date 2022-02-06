Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds will slowly build in through the overnight period, especially along and east of I-95. Temperatures will be cold, but not as cold as last night, with lows ranging from 25 to 30 degrees and really no wind at all.
Tomorrow (Monday): There is a slight (30 percent) chance of a few hours of light freezing rain or snow during the morning commute, specifically along I-95 and east of the Potomac and Anacostia. Any precipitation ends by noon, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures as highs top out in the low to mid-40s. Mostly cloudy with just a few sprinkles around tomorrow night, with lows ranging from 29 to 32 degrees.
