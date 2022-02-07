Batsirai pulsed up and down in strength over the following days before peaking at Category 4 intensity on the morning of Feb. 2. Thereafter, it underwent an eyewall replacement cycle — during which the eyewall, or annulus of buzzsaw-like winds wrapping around the eye, shrivels and disintegrates into the eye as a new eyewall forms around it — which induced weakening. That’s around the time the Mauritius Meteorological Services issued a level 4 cyclone warning, the most severe type of alert on its scale.