Batsirai struck Madagascar barely two weeks after Cyclone Ana swept across the country with devastating floods. It killed 55 people, while displacing 130,000. Ana was also blamed for 20 deaths in Mozambique and 37 in southern Malawi.
Tropical Storm Ana kills more than 70 in Madagascar, Malawi and Mozambique, leaving thousands stranded
Batsirai came ashore farther south than Ana, affecting parts of an area beset by drought. The storm added to the region’s agricultural woes, destroying rice crops about two weeks before harvest, according to Reuters.
“This means major losses in terms of food security for the population,” Pasqualina Di Sirio, country director for the World Food Program in Madagascar, told Reuters.
The storm appeared to remain just north of southwest Madagascar, which has experienced the most extreme drought conditions.
Batsirai is the strongest cyclone to hit Madagascar since Enawo hit northeastern parts of the island near Sambava on March 7, 2017. It trekked ashore at Category 4 strength and packed maximum winds of 130 mph; Madagascar experiences major cyclones every two or three years on average.
Reuters reported that Batsirai made landfall just north of Mananjary in southeast Madagascar around 8 p.m. local time Saturday.
“Mananjary is completely destroyed, no matter where you go everything is destroyed,” a resident named Faby told the AFP news agency.
In the town of Nosy-Varika, about 45 miles north of Mananjary and home to 20,000 people, up to 95 percent of homes and businesses were reportedly destroyed.
Two hundred schools were among the thousands of structures impacted in Madagascar, Reuters wrote.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs issued a bulletin ahead of the storm warning that “an estimated 4.5 million people could be within the path of [hurricane force] winds.” It also noted that the storm would present a greater risk of flood-induced damages and losses due to considerable deforestation in the past two decades. (It’s akin to why flooding and mudslides are often more common with tropical storms and hurricanes in Haiti than in neighboring countries with similar topography).
The Madagascar government’s agency for disaster management pre-deployed three teams into what were anticipated to be the most severely-effected areas “to ensure readiness for rapid response.” A United Nations staff member was embedded in each team to facilitate “communication between humanitarian responders.”
Batsirai was born from a cluster of showers and thunderstorms on Jan. 23. The U.S. military’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center designated it “Invest 96S” on the 24th, writing, “formation of a tropical cyclone is possible … within the next 12 to 24 hours.” The group made note of an emerging but “obscured low-level center,” ordinarily a precursor to a bout of organization.
While wind shear, a change of wind speed and/or direction with height, would have proved hostile to its development farther north, the fledgling disturbance was nestled within a pocket of comparatively relaxed upper-level winds. It also had multiple “outflow channels,” or branches of wind at high altitude flowing away from the storm. That proves efficient in evacuating air away from the storm’s center, allowing for strengthening.
The storm was recognized as Batsirai on Jan. 27 after being named by Météo-France’s meteorological office in Réunion. A spate of rapid intensification ensued shortly thereafter. In the course of just one forecast window, satellite estimates of Batsirai’s maximum eyewall winds jumped from 50 mph to more than 110 mph. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center wrote that such abrupt fluctuations in intensity are typical of small systems.
Batsirai pulsed up and down in strength over the following days before peaking at Category 4 intensity on the morning of Feb. 2. Thereafter, it underwent an eyewall replacement cycle — during which the eyewall, or an annulus of buzzsaw-like winds wrapping around the eye, shrivels and disintegrates into the eye as a new eyewall forms around it — which induced weakening. That’s around the time the Mauritius Meteorological Services issued a level 4 cyclone warning, the most severe type of alert on its scale.
In the southern Indian Ocean, about 9 or 10 cyclones are common each year. Many, like Batsirai and Ana, impact the Mozambique Channel, a small strip of land between Madagascar and Mozambique. Between 1948 and 2010, some 94 tropical cyclones formed there, approximately half of which made landfall.
Jason Samenow contributed to this report.