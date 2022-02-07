Today (Monday): Be careful for the possibility of some light, patchy freezing rain early on, especially east of the District. The concern for slippery roads and sidewalks should only persist until mid- to late morning, when temperatures rise above freezing. During the afternoon, just some spotty light rain is left over, again mainly in our eastern areas, with highs 40 to 45. Winds are light. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: A few lingering showers can’t be ruled out in our eastern areas through midnight. Then skies gradually clear out, with lows within a few degrees of 30. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Mostly sunny skies and, without much wind, not a bad day. Temperatures are pretty close to average, with highs near 45. Any breezes from the northwest are only around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, calm and seasonably cold. Lows range from near 30 downtown to the low to mid-20s in our colder areas. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Wednesday through Saturday is a remarkably tranquil stretch with slowly rising temperatures. Highs on Wednesday are near 50, in the low 50s Thursday and in the low to mid-50s Friday and Saturday. With clear skies, nights remain cool, with lows generally 30 to 35 downtown and 25 to 30 in our colder areas. Confidence: Medium-High
A cold front comes in Saturday night, dropping temperatures Sunday. There’s an outside chance of a little snow, but more likely it’s dry. Lows Sunday are in the 20s to near 30 with highs near 40. Confidence: Low-Medium
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
1/10 (→): This could arguably be zero as temperatures trend warmer this week, but it turns colder heading into Valentine’s Day, so we’ll hold it at 1.