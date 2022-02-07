Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Some rain is a good bet into evening. North and west, it will probably more like a few passing showers, while the areas south and east of Interstate 95 deal with steadier and heavier rain. Some snowflakes may mix in as the rain ends. With temperatures above freezing, it won’t amount to anything.
Precipitation will end in the late evening in the immediate area, and perhaps a bit later in southern Maryland and near the bay. Locally, as much as a tenth to perhaps a quarter of an inch of rain will fall, with the most to the east. Temperatures drop to near and below freezing after precipitation ends, so some wet spots could become icy. Lows are in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Sunshine will dominate. Temperatures rising to highs in the mid-40s are pretty typical of early February, but a gusty wind will add an extra chill. That wind will be out of the northwest at around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.
See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Preseason heat: It’s about to get hot in the West. While the region would still be getting plentiful rains in a bountiful winter season, this one has trended the opposite way after a wet December. Record highs are likely as soon as Wednesday, with heat perhaps peaking Thursday and more records potentially falling into the weekend. Temperatures approaching and surpassing 90 are possible in Southern California.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.