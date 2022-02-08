Today (Tuesday): After rising through the 30s this morning, temperatures move up into the middle to upper 40s for afternoon highs, all under mostly sunny skies. Winds are a bit breezy at times, increasing to around 10 mph from the northwest, with occasional gusts near 20 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly clear with most spots dipping below freezing. Low temperatures should range from the middle 20s in the outer suburbs to the low 30s in the city. Winds are just light and variable, so at least there is no wind chill. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): The atmosphere takes another step in the warmer direction as mostly sunny skies help boost highs to the low to middle 50s. We could see a few clouds move through during the afternoon. Winds are light from the south at about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Fairly clear skies again with warmer lows ranging through the 30s. Most spots should stay above freezing. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Thursday and Friday continue our extended stretch of sunny conditions with highs in the warmer-than-normal 50s. Combined with fairly light winds, these are almost light-jacket kind of afternoons. Thursday night should be mostly clear again with slightly colder lows in the upper 20s to middle 30s, while Friday night turns partly to mostly cloudy with milder lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Saturday should be partly to mostly cloudy as a cold front moves through by afternoon. Temperatures have a chance to reach close to a warm 60 degrees before falling behind the front later in the day. Some rain showers are possible as the front comes through as well. Saturday night could see lingering clouds with lows in the mid-20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Low-Medium
Sunday returns us back to more winterlike conditions with variable skies and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. We need to monitor a storm system that could bring some mixed precipitation or snow to the area by Sunday night, but it’s also possible the storm stays off the coast and we stay dry. Confidence: Low
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
1/10 (→): Keeping an eye on a system in the later Sunday into Monday range, but it could miss us to the south and east.