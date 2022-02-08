Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Winds weaken with sunset, and skies stay clear. Starry through the night, with lows in the mid-20s to near freezing.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s a wall-to-wall-sunshine kind of day. Any clouds are few and far between. High temperatures are in the mid-50s. Winds are from the south, around 10 mph with higher gusts.
Crazy cold: While the heat is on in California, Alaska has been in something that’s miles beyond a deep freeze. Check out the widespread minus-40 to minus-50 temperatures there this morning, highlighted by NWS Fairbanks. Those aren’t wind chills.
Yesterday, wind chills were pushing minus-90 in some locations in northern parts of the state. Yikes!
