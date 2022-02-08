The Weather Service warns of “dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 90 degrees possible,” noting that visitors from other states unaccustomed to the toasty weather may be at a greater risk for heat-related illnesses.
Excessive heat watches are issued when “extremely dangerous” heat appears likely within one to three days, according to the National Weather Service. Sixteen million people reside within the alert areas.
Southern California is no stranger to hot weather — Los Angeles averages five days annually that hit 90 degrees or higher — but the time of year is particularly unusual. In fact, the city has only seen seven days that hit 90 degrees during the winter months of December, January or February dating back to 1948. That last time it happened was back on Jan. 31, 2003, when the high peaked at 91 degrees.
The actual excessive heat watch covers coastal Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as well as the interior valleys. The San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys are included in the watch, as is downtown Los Angeles. Burbank, Anaheim, Santa Ana and Newport Beach are all within the watch area.
It’s the first time dating back to at least 2006, when software began tabulating weather alert issuance, that an excessive heat watch has been hoisted during the month of February in southern California. In fact, all other excessive heat watches issued by the Los Angeles Weather Service office have fallen between May and October; for the San Diego office, between April and October.
The setup isn’t exactly a classic one for extreme heat in southern California, but it does meet the requirements for warming offshore flow. Multiple areas of high pressure are banked to the north, one in southern British Columbia and the other over Saskatchewan and Manitoba. That, coupled with weak low pressure draped across the southern U.S., will funnel air westward over the Sierra Nevada.
As air slides downhill into the lowlands and Inland Empire and deserts of southern California, it will undergo a process called adiabatic compression — greater air pressure near sea level will squeeze and compress the air, which induces a warming and drying. By the time parcels of air make it to Los Angeles between Wednesday and Friday, they’ll be sitting in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
The dry atmosphere will be ineffective at trapping heat overnight, permitting temperatures to cool into the upper 50s and allowing some respite from the day’s anomalous warmth.
The Weather Service expects Los Angeles to snag highs of 87 degrees on Wednesday and Friday and perhaps make it up to 89 degrees on Thursday. That would flirt with record territory both Wednesday and Friday, and beat out Thursday’s current record of 85 set in 2016. Record-keeping dates back to 1944.
Average highs in L.A. for early to mid February range between 65 and 66 degrees. Afternoon temperatures late in the workweek will soar 15 to 25 degrees or more above average.
Los Angeles International Airport has never logged a reading above 92 degrees during the month of February. It’s improbable, but not impossible, that monthly records will be tied in a few areas.
Oxnard, Calif., farther northwest, will probably remain a few degrees below records. The predicted highs for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are 80, 82 and 77 degrees, respectively; 88, 84 and 87 are the numbers to beat.
While various records across southern California are in jeopardy, the issuance of an excessive heat watch is more uncharacteristic than the predicted temperatures that would not prompt an excessive heat watch in the hotter months of the year (in spring, summer and fall).
The Weather Service office in Los Angeles did note that the forecasts don’t necessarily meet the conventional requirements for pulling the trigger on an excessive heat warning (typically issued after a watch when dangerously hot conditions are imminent) in their online technical forecast discussion — but emphasized the hazard posed by the heat nonetheless.
“Heat risk grids are quite a bit below thresholds, in part due to relatively cool overnight temperatures in most areas,” the NWS wrote. “But the afternoon highs will pose heat risks for people enjoying outdoor activities each afternoon [Wednesday] through Friday.”
The heat fits into a larger pattern of human-induced climate warming. Average winter temperatures in Los Angeles have increased 2 degrees since 1948 — a trend that’s been mirrored dramatically across all seasons in southern California and more broadly across the United States and much of the planet.