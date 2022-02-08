As for translucency, mist carries an advantage over fog, offering slightly better sight lines. By definition, the tiny droplets in mist are less densely packed together in the air so we can see through the mist more easily. It’s often termed mist if visibility is better than five-eighths of a mile. Anything lower than that, then it’s fog. But that fine line between the two is usually breached, going from mist to fog or back again, often depending simply on the stillness of the air. In either case, the reductions to the depth of our view can occur startlingly fast.