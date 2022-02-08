As for translucency, mist carries an advantage over fog, offering slightly better sightlines. By definition, the tiny droplets in mist are less densely packed together, so we can see through them more easily. The term “mist” is used if visibility is better than five-eighths of a mile. Anything less than that and it’s fog. But that fine line is usually breached, with the description going from mist to fog, or back again, often depending simply on the stillness of the air. In either case, the reductions to the depth of our view can occur startlingly fast.