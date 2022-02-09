Today (Wednesday): We’ve been waiting for a day like this for a while. Still a bit of a chill as morning temperatures start in the mid-20s to near 30. But with mostly sunny skies and a light wind from the south, morning readings quickly rise through the 30s, and we should see afternoon highs reach the mild mid-50s. Confidence: High
Tonight: Skies turn partly cloudy for this evening and overnight. The wind continues light from the south with lows ranging through the 30s, so not as cold as recent nights. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): We trend even a touch warmer as temperatures head toward afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 50s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds are somewhat breezy at times, from the west around 10-15 mph, with occasional gusts near 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: The breeze dies down during the evening with mostly clear skies through the overnight. The lack of clouds allows temperatures to dip a bit lower again, with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
The warmth continues Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Mostly sunny skies on Friday turn partly cloudy on Saturday as a cold front approaches. Colder air moves in quickly Saturday evening as a gusty breeze from the northwest develops. Confidence: Medium-High
Some models show the chance of snow Saturday night as temperatures fall through the 30s and potentially into the 20s, with a continued chance of snow on Sunday and much colder highs only in the 30s to near 40. Doesn’t look like a big storm at this point, but some accumulation is possible. Confidence: Low
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.
2/10 (↑): Some models showing the chance of a little snow action Saturday night into Sunday.