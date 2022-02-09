Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: We’ll see occasional clouds float by, mainly way up high. Lows will be near 30 in the cold spots to near 40 in the mild ones. Winds will be light from the south-southwest.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Thursday): It will be another day with tons of sun and warmer temperatures. If there’s a downside, it will be the wind, but with highs in the mid- to upper 50s, it won’t be too much of a downside. Those winds will be out of the south-southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph in the midday.
See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Around the corner: Spring is slowly wandering north, per the National Phenology Network. I even saw a crocus in Washington on Tuesday. Thinking spring on a day like this:
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.