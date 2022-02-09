But a strong cold front coming in Saturday night will quickly drop temperatures and then a wave of low pressure forming along the front will become the focus of a possible area of snowfall.

Right now, this seems like the type of winter weather event that produces a dusting to a couple of inches, but less or more can’t be ruled out.

Here’s our current assessment of the odds of snowfall in the District:

Chance of at least 1 inch: 30 percent

Chance of at least 3 inches: 15 percent

If the more aggressive models are right, precipitation could begin as a period of rain late Saturday night before flipping to snow during the predawn hours Sunday. With temperatures falling below freezing, roads could become slick by Sunday morning. However, sometimes models cool temperatures too quickly so it’s uncertain if and when snow would start sticking.

Snow could continue on Super Bowl Sunday but models conflict on its duration. Some forecast mostly insignificant snow showers to taper off in the morning while others keep a steadier snow continuing through much of the day.

Here’s how much snow the various models predict for the District:

Canadian — no accumulation; modeling system average: 1 inch; probability of 1 inch: 40 percent; probability of 3 inches: 10 percent

European — dusting; modeling system average: 1 inch, probability of 1 inch: 30 percent; probability of 3 inches: 10 percent

UKMet — 0.5 inches

ICON — 3 inches

American — 7 inches; modeling system average: 3 inches; probability of 1 inch: 65 percent; probability of 3 inches: 50 percent

If the snow materializes, it would become the second year in a row snow fell in Washington on Super Bowl Sunday. Last year, a coating to a few inches of wet snow fell across the region on the morning of Feb. 7. The flakes were enormous.

Discussion

The big forecast problem, like many this year, concerns whether the storm stays close enough to the coast to give us significant precipitation. This is related to whether an approaching high-altitude disturbance is strong and dynamic enough to pull the storm west and prevent it from going too far out to sea. If the disturbance is weaker and less consolidated, as predicted by the European and Canadian models, it will go out to sea and we won’t see much if any snow.

Today’s American model projects a stronger system and a moderate snowstorm. However, its projected amounts are still probably too high since it may be too warm, at least initially, for much snow to stick.

The UKMet forecasts a period of light snow but has temperatures above freezing for much of the event, meaning limited accumulation.

The bottom line is there is still a lot of uncertainty about the system. Yes, we could see a light to moderate snowstorm as the American model suggests but the storm could also miss us to the south and east. A major snowstorm seems unlikely as even the American model projects the storm to take a track more typical of one that produces just a dusting to a couple of inches.