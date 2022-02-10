Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds of the day will dissipate with the loss of sunshine. Overnight, mostly clear skies will dominate. Lows will range from near 30 to the mid-30s. Winds out of the south-southwest will blow around 5 to 10 mph after dark.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Friday): If you liked today — and how could you not? — get ready for more Friday. Mostly sunny conditions will prevail as highs approach and surpass 60 in most spots. Winds will be from the south-southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts past 30 mph.
See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Blizzard warning: It’s still undoubtedly winter in the northern tier of the United States. A blizzard warning has been hoisted for parts of the northern Plains, where winds gusting to 55 mph are slated to blow the snow into a frenzy. While accumulations are expected to be small, it doesn’t matter much with that wind.
⚠️ HEADS UP if you're traveling to the Red River Valley of #MNwx or #NDwx -- a BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued due to blowing snow. Additional accumulations in this area will only be in the 1" range, but inds will gust all night to 55 mph. Visibility will be near zero at times. pic.twitter.com/mf95QgB5iq— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) February 10, 2022
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.