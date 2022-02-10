Temperatures near and above 60 are more than 10 degrees above normal for the date. It’s our first spell of “fake spring” this year. I say fake because it’s not going to last forever and there are more snow threats on the way. That said, we still have a few more days of it to go.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Clouds of the day will dissipate with the loss of sunshine. Overnight, mostly clear skies will dominate. Lows will range from near 30 to the mid-30s. Winds out of the south-southwest will blow around 5 to 10 mph after dark.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): If you liked today — and how could you not? — get ready for more Friday. Mostly sunny conditions will prevail as highs approach and surpass 60 in most spots. Winds will be from the south-southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts past 30 mph.

See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Blizzard warning: It’s still undoubtedly winter in the northern tier of the United States. A blizzard warning has been hoisted for parts of the northern Plains, where winds gusting to 55 mph are slated to blow the snow into a frenzy. While accumulations are expected to be small, it doesn’t matter much with that wind.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.