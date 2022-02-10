Today (Thursday): Sunshine dominates, but a few clouds pop up later in the afternoon. Highs are mainly in the mid-50s, but southwest winds are brisk enough (gusting up to 20 mph) to keep jackets zipped up. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies clear out, and winds calm. Overnight lows dip into the upper 20s to mid-30s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Early-morning risers can catch Mercury, Venus and Mars on the southeast horizon about 45 minutes before sunrise (about 6:15 a.m.). The rest of us will just enjoy the sunshine. A few clouds surge across the area late in the day amid moderate winds from the south (gusting up to 20 mph). Highs reach the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: South breezes remain moderate under partly cloudy skies. This helps to hold lows in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Partly cloudy skies could hamper seeing the Mars/Venus/Mercury trio before sunrise, but they are still on display Saturday. Winds from the north build in the afternoon, but highs should still reach the mid- to upper 50s. The cold air surges in overnight, and a mix of rain and snow is possible, mainly after midnight. Lows drop to the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

Snow is most likely Sunday morning, and if there is a quick burst, an accumulation of an inch or two is possible. Temperatures are mainly steady, with highs in the low to mid-30s. Skies begin to clear late in the day, and overnight lows plummet to the mid- to upper teens. Confidence: Medium

Monday is mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs mainly in the low 30s are eye-opening. Confidence: Medium-High

