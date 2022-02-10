Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Not quite spring but enjoyable enough; soak it in before the return of the winter stuff.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 53-57
  • Tonight: Mainly clear and calm. Lows: 28-34
  • Tomorrow: Sunny most of the day and breezy. Highs: 54-58

Forecast in detail

You get three more days of mild temperatures and plenty of sun, so get out and enjoy it. Cold air surges back in Saturday night. Enough moisture may sneak in for a period of snow on Super Bowl Sunday, so get the nachos ready!

Today (Thursday): Sunshine dominates, but a few clouds pop up later in the afternoon. Highs are mainly in the mid-50s, but southwest winds are brisk enough (gusting up to 20 mph) to keep jackets zipped up. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies clear out, and winds calm. Overnight lows dip into the upper 20s to mid-30s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Early-morning risers can catch Mercury, Venus and Mars on the southeast horizon about 45 minutes before sunrise (about 6:15 a.m.). The rest of us will just enjoy the sunshine. A few clouds surge across the area late in the day amid moderate winds from the south (gusting up to 20 mph). Highs reach the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: South breezes remain moderate under partly cloudy skies. This helps to hold lows in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Partly cloudy skies could hamper seeing the Mars/Venus/Mercury trio before sunrise, but they are still on display Saturday. Winds from the north build in the afternoon, but highs should still reach the mid- to upper 50s. The cold air surges in overnight, and a mix of rain and snow is possible, mainly after midnight. Lows drop to the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

Snow is most likely Sunday morning, and if there is a quick burst, an accumulation of an inch or two is possible. Temperatures are mainly steady, with highs in the low to mid-30s. Skies begin to clear late in the day, and overnight lows plummet to the mid- to upper teens. Confidence: Medium

Monday is mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs mainly in the low 30s are eye-opening. Confidence: Medium-High

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

3/10 (): Some snow seems possible early Sunday, but accumulation may still be a struggle as the best of the moisture threatens to sneak off to our east.