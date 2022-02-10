Right now we think most areas will see a coating to a couple inches of snow from this event, though if temperatures are slow to cool down, no accumulation is a possibility (bust scenario). Alternatively, if temperatures cool quickly, and there’s a localized burst of heavier snow, someone could see on the order of 2 to 4 inches (boom scenario).

On Friday we’ll release an accumulation forecast map, but for now here are our snowfall probabilities for the District:

Chance of at least 1 inch: 40 percent

Chance of at least 3 inches: 10 percent

Models

Computer models generally project a coating to a few inches in the region, but it’s important to understand that they assume every flake that falls sticks, which is a false assumption if temperatures are above freezing when snow first starts to fall. So you have to shave off some snow from the model forecasts for a more reasonable prediction.

Here’s what the various models are currently forecasting for the District:

UKMet: No accumulation

Canadian: 0.5 to 1.0 inches; modeling system average: 1.5 inches; probability of 1 inch: 65 percent; probability of three inches: 5 percent

European: About 1 inch; modeling system average: 1 inch, probability of 1 inch: 45 percent; probability of 3 inches: 10 percent

NAM: About 1 inch

American: About 2 inches; modeling system average: 2 inches; probability of 1 inch: 55 percent; probability of 3 inches: 30 percent

ICON: 3 to 4 inches

Discussion

There are too many negative factors present to get very excited about anything more than a light snowfall.

Temperatures ahead of the storm Saturday are forecast to rise well into the 50s, meaning the ground will be relatively warm when precipitation develops late Saturday night or very early Sunday morning.

The cold front coming through late Saturday will cause temperatures to steadily fall, but they may not drop below 40 until after midnight and to freezing some time between the predawn hours and sunrise Sunday. If the cold air is slow to arrive, as it often is, it would greatly limit accumulation potential, especially along and east of Interstate 95. Our colder areas to the west thus have a somewhat higher chance of accumulation.

The American model has been faster bringing the cold air into the area — with freezing temperatures arriving by 1 a.m. or so Sunday — but it cooled us down too fast during our last warm-to-cold precipitation event. The NAM model, shown above, doesn’t cool the I-95 corridor to freezing until around 7 a.m., when the snow (or rain-snow mix) may be close to ending. If it’s right, it would probably mean little or no accumulation for District and points eastward.

Models have also generally shortened the duration of this event (compared with their simulations made Wednesday), with most of the precipitation over between 7 and 10 a.m. Sunday. This means a short window for potential accumulation.

Also, the storm system is relatively weak and will probably track too far south and east to have a ceiling of more than a few inches.

The big question becomes whether we see a localized band of heavier snow develop for a few hours. That would be a way to cool temperatures quickly and for accumulations to exceed an inch or two. Most models show the heaviest area of snow focusing south and southwest of Washington, though a few position it near the District or just to the north.