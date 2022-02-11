Simply stated, it does not feel like or look like winter. The hot weather and recent aridity are also intensifying California’s inveterate drought.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service offices in Los Angeles and San Diego have issued what is probably the first heat advisory on record for the winter months. They’re cautioning that “the hot weather may cause heat illness” and are urging people to “drink plenty of fluids [and] stay out of the sun.”

The heat, which has already brought temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, is setting the stage for what could be one of the warmest Super Bowls on record. It’s set to be played in Inglewood at SoFi stadium, where, lacking air-conditioning, temperatures could be nearly as toasty indoors as out. But low humidity will take an edge off the heat, which will quickly ease toward halftime.

Temperature records

Numerous daily maximum temperature records broken across the Bay Area and Central Coast today! Both San Francisco International Airport @ 78° and Salinas Municipal Airport @ 87° also exceeded their all-time February record high temperatures. #CAheat #BayAreaHeat #BayArea pic.twitter.com/rVWQcPxszS — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 11, 2022

While the highest temperatures have been recorded in Orange County around the Los Angeles area and across the Inland Empire and Deserts, the Bay Area has seen its fair share of record temperatures. San Francisco International Airport snagged its highest February temperature on record at 78 degrees, beating out a 77 degree reading on Feb. 26, 1986. It was not only the warmest February day but the highest temperature during any of the December through February winter months.

February temperatures at the airport have warmed 3.9 degrees on average since 1948, due to both climate change and urbanization.

While the airport set a record high Thursday, the high of 76 in downtown San Francisco fell a little short. Its highest February temperature of 81 degrees occurred on Feb. 26, 1986.

Santa Rosa, Redwood City, Oakland, San Jose and Gilroy all broke daily records (for Feb. 10) on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s. Salinas hopped up to 87 degrees — a whopping 11 degrees higher than its previous Feb. 10 record of 76 degrees set in 2002 and matching its highest mark for the whole month.

Farther south, Los Angeles International Airport narrowly missed a record on Wednesday when the temperature soared to 85 degrees; 88 was the number to beat, set in 2016. Average highs for mid-February are in the middle 60s. Thursday hit 82 degrees, coming in third place behind a record high of 85, also set in 2016.

While Los Angeles just missed records, several surrounding locations tied or broke Feb. 10 record highs Thursday, including Santa Maria Airport, Oxnard, Paso Robles Airport and Burbank Airport.

We have a few new high temperature records for SW CA today, from SLO County down to LA County. More warm weather on the way through Sunday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/nXchaVMr5P — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 11, 2022

Temperatures are forecast to remain in the 80s to near 90 over much of the region through the weekend.

Fortunately, the dry air in place means nighttime lows can drop into the 50s, allowing for some respite from the harsh daytime highs. The heat will subside Monday, with 70s still likely but 80s expected to vanish. Sixties will return Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fire danger

A number of blazes have broken out across Southern California, including the Emerald Fire in Laguna Beach, which was 20 percent contained as of Friday morning. So far it has torched 145.2 acres and forced evacuations. The Pacific Coast Highway was briefly shut down as smoke poured across it.

#EmeraldFire update- Currently the fire is at 145.2 acres with 20% containment. Crews worked through the night, and are currently on the line mopping up and patrolling the area. pic.twitter.com/sHdNXbnkRM — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) February 11, 2022

The Orange County Fire Authority tweeted that “crews are working through the night to increase containment and structural defense.”

A second, smaller fire, the Sycamore Fire, sparked up Thursday in the 4800 block of Cinco View Drive in Los Angeles County. Two homes were destroyed before the fire’s expansion was halted into early Friday.

While more than 8 inches of rain fell in Los Angeles in December, accounting for nearly 70 percent of the year’s total, hot, dry weather has returned and is parching the state. Two-thirds of California are under a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and the elevated temperatures are helping evaporate what little moisture remains in plants and further desiccate the landscape.

Add in Thursday’s Santa Ana wind event, with offshore gusts as high as 64 mph in the San Fernando Valley and 52 mph in the San Gabriel Valley, and it comes as no surprise that brush fires quickly spread. The fire risk is lower into the weekend thanks to lighter winds.

Rising temperatures and frequent drought have expanded Southern California’s fire season to year-round. Los Angeles winters have warmed about 2.5 degrees since 1948; all of the state’s eight largest wildfires on record have occurred in the past five years.

Super Bowl LVI

Temperatures on Super Bowl Sunday in Inglewood will be rather warm; the local National Weather Service office is especially concerned about out-of-town visitors who may not be accustomed to the warmth in the dead of winter.

SoFi stadium is a domed structure; while panels on the elevated roof can be opened to encourage air flow and allow hot air inside to rise and escape, at most the effect will reportedly cool the inside of the structure by 4 degrees. In addition, low humidity will take an edge off the warmth.

The high temperature could approach the record set by Super Bowl VII, also in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, 1973, during which temperatures made it to 84 degrees by kickoff.

Here’s a look at what to expect during the game; kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time; fortunately, temperatures will cool off significantly toward sunset at 5:35 p.m.

2 p.m.: 83 degrees

3 p.m.: 82 degrees

4 p.m.: 80 degrees

5 p.m.: 77 degrees

6 p.m.: 72 degrees

7 p.m.: 70 degrees

8 p.m.: 67 degrees