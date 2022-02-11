Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: It should be a great evening to get out and about. Temperatures only slowly slide back into the 50s. They stay there through midnight, give or take. Skies that are mainly clear early trend cloudier late night. Winds subside from today’s levels, but some gustier moments remain likely.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): We’re still in this warm air mass early tomorrow ahead of a cold front. Although we see more clouds than in recent days, there should be some sunny moments. Temperatures probably peak on the early side, or by early afternoon or so. Highs near 60 fall through the 50s before sunset on northwest winds. Those winds blow around 10 mph, with gusts to 25 mph, from the west early and northwest late.
Snow or a snow/rain mix develops late night and in the predawn. Generally, a coating to about an inch or two is expected into early Sunday. Temperatures are within a few degrees of freezing by sunrise.
Sunday: Any snow is mostly done by the late morning, but could linger a bit longer south and east. Highs reach the mid- and upper 30s, which helps keep any travel concerns minimal. Clearing skies are a good bet in the afternoon. A very cold Sunday night could lead to a few slick spots where any water remains.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.