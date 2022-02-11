Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): More springlike weather today. Temperatures shoot for near 60 degrees to mid-60s in the afternoon. Sunshine dominates and wind is generally moderate. It blows out of the south-southwest near 15 mph, but a couple of late-day gusts near 25 mph are possible. Early risers look for Mercury, Venus and Mars on the southeast horizon about 45 minutes before sunrise. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Tonight: With increasing (and insulating) cloud cover moving in and continued mild southerly breezes, low temperatures don’t fall but to the mid-40s to around 50 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week…

Tomorrow (Saturday): Clouds slowly increase but it should be at least partly sunny for our final mild day of this stretch. High temperatures again benefit from morning southwesterly breezes, but they’re light until shifting to the west-northwest in the afternoon behind the cold front. Maybe a quick sprinkle as it passes, but not much more than that. Afternoon gusts could approach 20 mph, but high temperatures should still reach the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium

Story continues below advertisement

Tomorrow night: As cold air surges in, starting as early as midnight, we could see a light rain/snow mix developing, perhaps even turning to all snow before dawn. A very light accumulation is possible. Northwesterly breezes help drop temperatures near dawn to a range of upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Sunday: Early morning light snow may continue, and we could see some wintry mix at times into the midday. A total accumulation range of a coating to about two inches in the region still seems possible. Temperatures could rise a bit after the snow ends, to the mid-30s before cooling again into sunset. Sunshine may even show up by late afternoon. Northwesterly breezes are noticeable at times. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Partly cloudy skies, with low temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. North-northwesterly breezes are moderate, sending wind chills into the teens. Confidence: Medium

Story continues below advertisement

An early snow flurry or two is possible Monday as wintry conditions continue. High temperatures may make it to only within a few degrees of freezing, and that’s before wind chills. With a couple northwesterly gusts near 20 mph, much of the day may feel like upper teens to mid-20s at best. At least skies should turn sunnier as the day moves on. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

A cold start around 20 degrees is possible Tuesday, but sunshine and southerly breezes should help boost our high temperatures back up toward 40 degrees to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.