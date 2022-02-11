Since then, snow-making has been used as needed to improve conditions for other Games, including in 2014 and 2018. And of course has been requisite for this year’s dry and cold winter climate of Beijing.

Flash back 42 years. The Adirondacks, often boasting knee-deep powder, were instead leafless mountains devoid of any snow and as brown as a post-peak autumn day. Any decent chill in the air was mostly lacking during the month leading up to the 1980 Games.

Aerial shots shown on the local TV newscasts leading up to the Feb. 13-24 run of the 1980 Olympics starkly revealed the weather problem, and the forecasts offered little promise that a well-timed snowstorm would bring a storybook metamorphosis to the Opening Ceremonies. Day after January day, seeing those pictures on the news affirmed our realization that the weather is rarely perfectly played, even for this grandest of sports stages.

Of course, natural snow would be expected in the heart of the northern Adirondacks, where average seasonal totals range from around 100 inches at Lake Placid to 150 inches-plus on nearby Whiteface Mountain. But the drought that occurred from December through mid-February over the region was relentless. The period was described as “the worst snow drought to hit the eastern United States since 1887” in the final report from the Organizing Committee for the Olympic Winter Games in Lake Placid.

There was essentially no snow on the ground except over mountain peaks during January, and what little did fall (a couple inches at most) was quickly prone to melt with temperatures frequently ranging above average until the final few days of the month. The warmest period occurred during the second week of January, with readings soaring into the high 40s and mid-50s.

The weather, a primary concern for every Olympics, thus presented the meteorologists assembled for the Games with a unique challenge. The team, as described in a National Weather Service Heritage piece, included meteorologists from the National Weather Service plus one from the state of New York and a student intern. Not only did they have to monitor the meteorology that could impact the athletes and their well-being during the games (frostbite, wind, etc.), they also had to provide support for the broader weather issues that developed in the weeks prior.

Their exhaustive work was detailed in a story by Rick Karlin in the Times Union, a newspaper in Albany, N.Y.: “Meteorologists made their mark at Lake Placid Olympics.” It is recognized and documented in a special exhibit at the Lake Placid Olympic Museum.

As for that lack of snow, the fallback to our mechanisms of technology did ultimately deliver. According to a website on Whiteface Mountain, “the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation approved the design and installation of a $5 million snow-making system at Whiteface in 1979.” Ahead of the Games, organizers had “promised the first ‘weatherproof’ Olympics,” The Washington Post reported on Jan. 15, 1980.

Tony Goodwin, who was the venue manager for the Lake Placid Olympic Organizing Committee, shared pictures of snow-making crews spreading snow on cross-country trails in the Facebook group “History and Legends of the Adirondacks.”

“The snow guns were cranked up to produce a huge mount of snow that ended up looking like a mushroom after the loaders had dug into it,” he wrote. “After that, it was spread on the trails one dump truck load at a time. The snow often came off in big chunks, so many passes with the groomer with a plow were needed to smooth the snow into something skiable.”

But even after the snow was made, it was unclear if it would survive, given the mild weather pattern. Thankfully, temperatures did turn plenty cold enough just in time for the Games, maintaining the manufactured base of snow that had been expertly layered and groomed.

There was even a fresh coating of natural snow that fell a few days into the event, but, of course, there just had to be one more glitch. On Feb. 20, the thaw returned, with temperatures rising once again to levels seen in January — back to near 50 degrees! It didn’t linger long, so there was little hindrance to the surviving snow and ice for the remaining four days of the Games.

So now, 42 years later, as we enjoy the 2022 Olympics, remember the groundbreaking initiative at Lake Placid in 1980, when machines rescued us from the scarcity of falling snow. The paradigm, established by necessity then, is accepted practice now. But it will never replace the warmth delivered, even on the most frigid of winter days, by sweeping views of snow-covered mountains while we watch every four years from afar.

Jim Duncan recently retired from his 40-year career as chief meteorologist with NBC12 WWBT-TV in Richmond. He runs his own meteorological consulting firm, Jim Duncan, LLC, serving clients in media, education and other industries.