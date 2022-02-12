Today (Saturday): There should be a fair amount of sunshine in the morning, but clouds are generally on the increase through the day. Temperatures peak in the early afternoon most spots, then drift off through the 50s into the evening. Not as windy as Friday, but gusts are regularly around 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Precipitation is developing by late evening or toward midnight. It may start as a snow/rain mix, but it should change to snow relatively quickly. At least occasional light snow is a good bet through sunrise, with some light accumulation possible, especially on grassy and elevated surfaces. Readings dip to freezing and below in the predawn for colder spots north and west. The city and some other warm spots may only dip to about 32 or 33. Snowfall rates will be key to any notable accumulation. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Snow is ending in the morning, earliest west and latest east. It should be totally out of here by midday, if not sooner. Accumulation of a coating to two inches seems likely in the storms wake, particularly on grassy surfaces. Skies clear as the snow ends. It may be that we see mostly sunny conditions by later in the afternoon. Temperatures claw back toward the mid- and upper 30s for highs. Winds are out of the north around 10 mph, with higher gusts. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: With few clouds overhead, and potentially some fresh snow on the ground, temperatures should fall off quickly through the evening and into the night. Any remaining wet spots may become icy, so keep an eye out for that. Lows range from about 15 to 25 by dawn. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Still quite cold on Monday. Sunshine helps a bit if you’re out and about, though. With highs in the low and mid-30s, winds around 10 mph, with higher gusts, make it feel more like 20s most of the day. Confidence: Medium

More sunshine is on tap for Tuesday. Temperatures start to warm back up, with readings heading for the balmy low and mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.