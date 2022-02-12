Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Light rain showers will break out just before midnight. Those rain showers should gradually change to sleet and eventually to snow as the overnight period progresses. In general, a dusting to about an inch of accumulation can be expected across the region, with more surfaces likely seeing accumulation north and west of the DC area. Low temperatures will range from about 29-33º.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Light snow will be with us in the morning hours. Temperatures hover near or a little above the freezing mark, so little new accumulation is expected after 8 or 9 a.m. Precipitation should taper off midday. It will still be cold, with highs only topping out in the mid-30s. Mostly clear and cold tomorrow night with lows in the low to mid 20s.
See Ian Livingston’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Amazing tornado footage in China: The footage speaks for itself! Quite the tornado footage from China.
Tornado swallows high rise!— Eric Wang (@Ericwang1101) February 11, 2022
Once again another citizen captured the Kaiyuan EF4 went directly into a housing estate in https://t.co/Q0m9Esx8bt decreased a little bit to high-end EF2 to mid EF3 at this point because of the rough underlying surface. pic.twitter.com/C3e7wvqpNI
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.