*Winter weather advisory from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday*

What a difference a few hours make. From spring to winter. A strong cold front will make its way through the region this evening, dropping temperatures back toward normal February values. The big question is whether temperatures will drop fast enough to allow for accumulating snowfall in the DMV. We think that will be the case, and most of us should wake up to at least a coating of snow on Sunday morning.

Through Tonight: Light rain showers will break out just before midnight. Those rain showers should gradually change to sleet and eventually to snow as the overnight period progresses. In general, a dusting to about an inch of accumulation can be expected across the region, with more surfaces likely seeing accumulation north and west of the DC area. Low temperatures will range from about 29-33º.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Light snow will be with us in the morning hours. Temperatures hover near or a little above the freezing mark, so little new accumulation is expected after 8 or 9 a.m. Precipitation should taper off midday. It will still be cold, with highs only topping out in the mid-30s. Mostly clear and cold tomorrow night with lows in the low to mid 20s.

