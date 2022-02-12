But last week, SpaceX witnessed a different stunning impact of charged particles flinging around in space when they lost 40 of their small recently launched communications satellites. The loss could cost the company tens of millions of dollars.

According to a news release by SpaceX, 40 out of 49 Starlink satellites will reenter the atmosphere or have already entered after encountering a geomagnetic storm on February 4. The satellites, intended to bring low-cost Internet to remote areas, were launched the day before at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The company said the satellites are not expected to create debris or hit the ground upon reentry.

“It is the first time this many spacecraft have been impacted at a single time that we’re aware of,” said Jim Spann, the space weather lead for NASA’s heliophysics division, which studies physics related to the sun.

This is video from Sociedad de Astronomia del Caribe (SAC) of what seems to be a @SpaceX Starlink satellite burning up over Puerto Rico on Feb 7.



I've been clear about how I think this and other megaconstellations are an absolute travesty, but they sure are pretty during reentry pic.twitter.com/IZWTwXYX9H — Paul Byrne (@ThePlanetaryGuy) February 10, 2022

Spann said NASA and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are currently analyzing the exact nature of the event that caused the issue, but the conditions do not appear particularly special.

Two solar storms

On Jan. 30, satellites observed an expulsion of plasma and magnetic material from the sun, called a coronal mass ejection. The stream was directed toward Earth and arrived around Feb. 2, sparking some aurora sightings along the northern United States as shown above.

“That’s the solar storm we had predicted would hit. It was pretty much on time,” said Tamitha Skov, a research scientist at Aerospace Corp. “When we saw it, we went, ‘Oh, this is pretty mild.'"

Sunspot region 2936 produced an M1.1 solar flare which peaked at 23:32 UTC. LASCO shows a slow asymmetrical full halo coronal mass ejection leaving the Sun. The bulk is heading north-east but we do expect this cloud to impact Earth in a few days. More info later. pic.twitter.com/WqMIWHNUAY — SpaceWeatherLive (@_SpaceWeather_) January 30, 2022

Geomagnetic storms are rated on a scale of G1 to G5 by NOAA, but Skov said this storm registered as “only active conditions” — not even reaching the lowest G1 storm level. “We see lots of storms like this. They happen literally once a week.”

However, another solar storm was lurking behind this one and took scientists by surprise.

“We had essentially one observation that was line of sight, which means that we look from Earth to the sun and we see the structure that’s coming at us,” said Skov. “But if there are other things hidden inside that structure or just behind it, it’s very difficult to pull that out or discern.”

When SpaceX launched their satellites on Thursday, the second storm was ramping up. The storm was rated a G1, stronger than the first but still relatively weak.

Skov said, however, the effects from the two successive storms piled up to cause Earth’s atmosphere to inflate, or puff out.

Think of Earth’s atmosphere like a bicycle tire, said Skov. When the first solar storm hit, the storm’s magnetic field drove currents that caused Earth’s upper atmosphere and particles to move in one direction. The motion continued for nearly an entire day.

When the second surprise solar storm hit, however, it was oriented in such a way to cause the motion of Earth’s upper atmosphere to reverse directions, said Skov. The friction and energy of those two opposing forces released heat in quantities more than models had anticipated — similar to the frictional heat released when trying to stop and reverse a moving bicycle tire with your hand.

“Your atmosphere is going to inflate a lot when you have to spin down the atmosphere and cause it to spin the other way,” said Skov, who also releases space weather forecasts regularly on her YouTube channel.

Spann said NASA and NOAA are still analyzing data and working to have a complete understanding of the event, but he also said there may have been a bit of build up from the first event that helped prime the environment by the time the G1 storm arrived.

“It’s kind of a normal G1 storm. It wasn’t anything exotic or extreme,” Spann said. He said his colleagues are working to “understand how this all happened to make us more effective in the prediction and providing the support that the commercial and other entities might need for future launches.”

The second storm also spurred auroras in a handful of areas across the world, from near the Canada-U.S. border to the United Kingdom.

Low altitude

SpaceX stated in their news release the storms caused the atmosphere to warm and increased atmospheric density at the altitudes they were flying.

“The geomagnetic storms, when energy from the sun gets into the Earth’s magnetic field environment, it changes the upper atmosphere. The density of that changes,” said Elizabeth MacDonald, a space weather physicist at NASA. “When a lot of particles are coming into the atmosphere, that can cause increased drag.”

For more context, here is where the Starlink launch timing sits with respect to solar wind and Dst index data between Feb 2–5. Upon launch, Earth's atmosphere was already disturbed (and recovering) due to storm1, whilst storm2 hit some hours later ☀️💨💨 https://t.co/svvjgHEuFH — Dr. Erika Palmerio (@erikapal) February 9, 2022

Drag increased up to 50 percent higher than during previous launches, according to the SpaceX news release. The Starlink team ordered the satellites into safe-mode to minimize the effect, but the increased drag then prevented the satellites from leaving safe-mode to begin orbit raising maneuvers.

MacDonald said the atmospheric conditions led to a “perfect storm” in some sense. The timing of the flow of radiation from the sun and the effects of the storm on Earth’s upper atmosphere increased drag. But she added that’s not especially unusual, nor is the occurrence of two geomagnetic storms in close succession.

“What is unusual is the very low altitude of the Starlink satellites,” she said.

SpaceX said the satellites were hovering at the intended 210 kilometers above Earth, although Skov said that is lower than expected for a stable orbit. The particle density was also higher at lower altitudes.

Skov said the design of the satellites probably didn’t help reduce drag either. The satellites are impressively small with a comparatively large solar panel — a recipe for drag if the atmosphere inflates. Imagine one of those plastic army man toys deploying its parachute.

Last night's Starlink satellite reentry above Spain was recorded by at least four meteor cameras part of the Global Meteor Network. Each frame is 10 seconds, so this fireball was visible for quite a long time. pic.twitter.com/qIph6HJ0lc — Tammo Jan Dijkema (@tammojan) February 11, 2022

Starlink had not encountered such a dense atmosphere in previous launches, but previous satellites were launched during very different conditions on the sun. Approximately every 11 years, the orientation of the sun’s magnetic field flips and activity waxes and wanes. Starlink came online while the sun was going through a period of low activity called a solar minimum. Recently though, the sun has begun to enter a period of increased activity, heading toward a solar maximum.

“Because the Sun has been so quiet and all this technology being developed over the last several years,” said Spann, “this is the first time that we are employing this sort of technology in this new environment.”

Space weather researchers say the sun’s activity is expected to ramp up, reaching solar maximum around 2025. In the past, Spann said some of the most intense magnetic storms have occurred after the sun hit its peak and the solar maximum was declining — meaning Starlink will have to learn how to adapt for these conditions for many years to come.

“This is something that Elon and crew are going to need to pay attention to because this is not something that is an extreme event by any means,” said Skov. “We are going to see more of them.”

In fact, in the one week since the Starlink launch, sky watchers around the world have seen several auroras when another G1 storm reached Earth: