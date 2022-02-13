Story continues below advertisement

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): Light snow or snow showers taper late morning into early afternoon from west to east. A dusting to 2 inches is most likely (highest north and west, lowest south and east), particularly on grassy surfaces. Even with morning temperatures near freezing, the warm ground leading up to the storm should limit accumulation on paved surfaces, but proceed with caution regardless, especially north and west of D.C., where it could be a little snowier and colder.

Afternoon highs reach only the mid-30s with wind chills mainly in the 20s to near 30, as a wind from the north occasionally gusts near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy with very chilly low temperatures bottoming out near dawn in the mid-teens to mid-20s. Northerly winds around 10 mph, gusting near 20 mph, keep wind chills mostly in the teens. Some patchy icy spots are possible in those areas where snow accumulated and melted a bit during the day; even if it looks darker and simply wet, it may in fact be “black ice.” Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into midweek…

Tomorrow (Monday): Other than a morning snow flurry or quick snow shower, we should have partly to mostly sunny skies much of the day. It’s still wintry and chilly, though, with high temperatures about 15 degrees below average, in the low to mid-30s. Northwest winds gusting near 25 mph a few times help keep wind chills in the 20s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies are mostly clear and winds should calm. Lows again range from the mid-teens in our colder suburbs to around 20 to the low 20s downtown and inside the Beltway. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

With high pressure very much in control on Tuesday, sunshine helps warm us a bit closer toward average, with highs near 40 to the mid-40s. Southwesterly breezes probably remain light, helping us stay fairly comfortable for mid-February. Overnight lows trend a bit warmer, only dropping to the upper 20s to low 30s under fairly clear skies. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement