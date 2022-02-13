Areas from around D.C. and I-95 and east could see another band of light snow between approximately 12:30 and 4 p.m., but temperatures should be warm enough to prevent any impact on roads, with maybe another dusting or so possible on the grass. If you’re driving to a Super Bowl party this evening, the snow will probably have ended and we don’t expect widespread iciness on roads but an icy patch or two may be possible — especially in our colder areas.

The National Weather Service has now cancelled the winter weather advisory for the entire D.C. area.

We may pause updates until steadier snow develops toward midday. Check back around then.

9:30 a.m. update: A somewhat persistent band of light snow covering D.C., near and along I-95, and just to the south and east is now giving some of those areas that missed out on the snow earlier this morning a very light accumulation mainly on grass. Temperatures are actually quite chilly, around 30-33F where currently snowing. But with the warm ground the past couple of days, not cold enough for icy spots, except for perhaps a few on elevated surfaces like ramps and bridges.

Elsewhere, radar is pretty quiet now for areas north and west of D.C. that saw a coating to 2 inches earlier this morning.

8 a.m. update: Scattered light snow showers should continue to linger into early afternoon. Most roads are just wet, but some icy spots remain possible mainly from around northern Montgomery, northern Howard, western Loudoun, and northern Fauquier counties to the north and west. The winter advisory remains in effect west of D.C. and I-95, but has been cancelled from D.C. and I-95 to the east, where temperatures are at or above freezing.

Here are some snow totals thus far from NWS and social media reports: Damascus (2.0″), Clarksburg (1.5″), North Potomac (1.1″), Columbia (1.0″), Olney (0.8″), Rockville, (0.6″), Silver Spring (0.2″), Warrenton (2.0″), Chantilly (1.1″), Ashburn (1.1″), Dulles (0.6″), Wolf Trap (0.6″), Herndon (0.9″), Falls Church (0.2″), Fairfax (0.2″), Reagan National (Trace).

And some pictures to go with the snow totals...

About 1.5" in Clarksburg, MD ad of 730 am. Roads are mostly wet. @NWS_BaltWash @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/CIsIrTUWpi — Howard Bernstein (@hbwx) February 13, 2022

Drastic difference between Fairfax and NW Vienna. Same elevation between the two locations (~320 ft), but urban heat island playing a big role with accumulations @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/UGfRDophQu — WXGeek (@WXStormGeek) February 13, 2022

Nothing in Woodbridge. It is snowing now pic.twitter.com/Sy7nEeaTdM — *~*Cappy*~* (@mcangel08corn) February 13, 2022

6:45 a.m. update: A period of heavier overnight snow left a coating to an inch of snow in many spots, with the highest amounts north and west of the Beltway, where some roads were briefly covered. But the remaining snow showers are light and roads are mainly just wet across the area now.

Scattered light snow showers should continue on and off into early afternoon, but should be light enough for not much more accumulation and mostly just wet roads across most of the DMV. That said, some slick spots are possible from around northern Montgomery, northern Howard, western Loudoun, and northern Fauquier counties to the north and west, where temperatures are currently 28-30F (see recent temperature map below, courtesy Weather Underground).

6:35a: Scattered light snow showers are expected to continue occasionally into early afternoon. We don’t expect them to be heavy enough to accumulate much more or cause significant road issues. But a few slick spots are possible where temps are below freezing N&W of red line. pic.twitter.com/bF39NBvEou — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) February 13, 2022

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: A rude return to winter with a little snow and much colder. Slight improvement as lingering snow showers taper midday and sunshine tries to peek through later in the afternoon.

Express forecast

Today: Light snow and snow showers gradually taper. Highs: Mid-30s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows: Mid-teens to mid-20s.

Tomorrow: Early snow shower? Breezy. Highs: Low to mid-30s.

Forecast in detail

Winter has returned, with a little snow today, and much lower temperatures through tomorrow with highs only in the 30s. Temperatures trend closer to average on Tuesday, rising to the 40s, before returning to above-average territory (in the 50s) on Wednesday. Our next storm looks like rain on Thursday, when highs could reach the 60s.

Today (Sunday): Light snow or snow showers taper late morning into early afternoon from west to east. A dusting to 2 inches is most likely (highest north and west, lowest south and east), particularly on grassy surfaces. Even with morning temperatures near freezing, the warm ground leading up to the storm should limit accumulation on paved surfaces, but proceed with caution regardless, especially north and west of D.C., where it could be a little snowier and colder.

Afternoon highs reach only the mid-30s with wind chills mainly in the 20s to near 30, as a wind from the north occasionally gusts near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy with very chilly low temperatures bottoming out near dawn in the mid-teens to mid-20s. Northerly winds around 10 mph, gusting near 20 mph, keep wind chills mostly in the teens. Some patchy icy spots are possible in those areas where snow accumulated and melted a bit during the day; even if it looks darker and simply wet, it may in fact be “black ice.” Confidence: Medium

Keep reading for the forecast into midweek…

Tomorrow (Monday): Other than a morning snow flurry or quick snow shower, we should have partly to mostly sunny skies much of the day. It’s still wintry and chilly, though, with high temperatures about 15 degrees below average, in the low to mid-30s. Northwest winds gusting near 25 mph a few times help keep wind chills in the 20s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies are mostly clear and winds should calm. Lows again range from the mid-teens in our colder suburbs to around 20 to the low 20s downtown and inside the Beltway. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

With high pressure very much in control on Tuesday, sunshine helps warm us a bit closer toward average, with highs near 40 to the mid-40s. Southwesterly breezes probably remain light, helping us stay fairly comfortable for mid-February. Overnight lows trend a bit warmer, only dropping to the upper 20s to low 30s under fairly clear skies. Confidence: Medium

