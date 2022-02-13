Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Snow showers will end before sunset just about everywhere. Temperatures will start to fall off quickly after dark, dropping below freezing sometime after 8 p.m. in most spots. Any untreated surfaces will likely become slippery as well. Overnight lows will settle in the upper teens to low 20s, with a cold northwesterly wind at five to 10 mph. Wind-chill values will drop into the low teens in the predawn hours.
Tomorrow (Monday): A very chill start to the day, with wind-chill values in the teens during the early-morning hours. Skies will be mostly sunny, but there will be quite a bitter chill in the air as winds from the northwest (10 to 20-plus mph) become rather gusty during the day. Highs will top out in the mid-30s, but wind-chill values will make it feel more like temperatures are in the mid-20s. Clear, calm and very cold tomorrow night, with lows in the teens regionwide.
