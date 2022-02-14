Today (Monday): We have lots of sun, but you’ll want to bundle up with winter jackets, hats and gloves again. Or just cozy up to someone you love to stay warm — it’s Valentine’s Day, after all. Highs reach the low to mid-30s, but it feels like the 20s much of the day as winds from the northwest around 10 mph gust up to 20 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds settle down. It’s calm and clear but a very cold night. Lows range from the teens in our colder suburbs to the low to mid-20s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Mostly sunny and still quite chilly. Highs near 40 don’t feel too bad, though, as we won’t have much wind to speak of. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Another clear and crisp night but not as cold as Monday night. Lows are mostly in the 20s, except near 30 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Partly sunny skies on Wednesday and turning milder. Highs should reach 50 to 55 degrees, although there’s an outside chance a wedge of cooler air lingers, holding us back in the 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy at night, with lows of 40 to 45. Confidence: Medium-High

Temperatures may well take off on Thursday, with highs topping 60 degrees. However, clouds increase and showers and possibly thunderstorms could approach late in the day. The chance of rain and storms increases overnight, with lows near 40. Confidence: Medium

Some rain could linger into early Friday, but skies should eventually clear, with highs near 50. Clear and cold Friday night, with lows in the 30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium

The weekend, at the moment, looks tranquil and seasonably cool. We should have sunshine both days, highs close to 50 and lows within a few degrees of 30. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a zero-to-10 scale.