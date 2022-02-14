Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Winds will mostly subside with sunset. Skies will be mainly clear. With some spots having a bit of snowpack, temperatures shouldn’t have much trouble falling tonight. Lows will be in the low or mid-teens in the coldest spots to the low 20s in the city.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies will be mainly sunny and winds lighter. Add in highs reaching 40 to 45 degrees, and it will certainly feel more comfortable than today. Still, it will be on the cool side for the date.
Brrr! It’s the anniversary of the coldest day in U.S. history. At least it’s not as cold today. AccuWeather has more.
February 13th and 14th, 1899, were possibly the two coldest days on record for the Contiguous U.S. This map shows the lowest temperature observed in February 1899, from over 2,000 stations. pic.twitter.com/wUyqQwKIb8— Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) February 14, 2022
