The snowflakes were tiny and icy, which stung my face as I walked the Manassas National Battlefield Park grounds shooting photos of the snow on Sunday morning. I found it hard to believe that temperatures were near 60 degrees on Saturday.

But early Sunday morning, temperatures plummeted during the predawn hours, and wet snow coated the park’s grass, cannons and split rail fences. Then, as the temperature dropped below freezing after sunrise, the moist accumulation of snow froze hard, and light snow, which fell later in the morning, provided a powdery dusting over the crunchy snow.

Midmorning, the snow stopped, and the sky brightened, but then snow showers returned. The final snow accumulation was about an inch, which was enough to transform the park into a winter wonderland. Most places to the east, from Oakton to Arlington to Northwest Washington, received just a coating.

I chose the Manassas National Battlefield Park to photograph the first snowfall of February because temperatures were above freezing across the immediate D.C. area early Sunday morning, and I thought the hills to the west of the city had the best chance for colder temperatures to accumulate snow. That turned out to be a good bet.

I’ve photographed snowfall at the Manassas Battlefield Park for four consecutive years: 2019, 2020, 2021 and this year. I photograph some of the same scenes each year, but every snowstorm is different, and each photo is unique. And I never grow tired of shooting snow.

So, enjoy the snow-covered landscape now because temperatures will warm by midweek. Highs could reach 50 to 60 degrees Wednesday and Thursday with snow unlikely through the weekend.