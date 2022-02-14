Midmorning, the snow stopped, and the sky brightened, but then snow showers returned. The final snow accumulation was about an inch, which was enough to transform the park into a winter wonderland. Most places to the east, from Oakton to Arlington to Northwest Washington, received just a coating.
I chose the Manassas National Battlefield Park to photograph the first snowfall of February because temperatures were above freezing across the immediate D.C. area early Sunday morning, and I thought the hills to the west of the city had the best chance for colder temperatures to accumulate snow. That turned out to be a good bet.
I’ve photographed snowfall at the Manassas Battlefield Park for four consecutive years: 2019, 2020, 2021 and this year. I photograph some of the same scenes each year, but every snowstorm is different, and each photo is unique. And I never grow tired of shooting snow.
So, enjoy the snow-covered landscape now because temperatures will warm by midweek. Highs could reach 50 to 60 degrees Wednesday and Thursday with snow unlikely through the weekend.